Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery, iPhone-Like Design Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 15T has launched in India and will be available on Flipkart | FPJ

Realme 15T has launched in India as the successor of the Realme 14T. It brings along a host of upgraded specifications, including a large 7,000mAh battery and dual 50-megapixel cameras. The Realme 15T also sports an iPhone-like architecture and comes in three colour options.

Realme 15T price in India, availability

The new Realme 15T is priced in India at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Flowing Silver, Suit Titanium, and Silk Blue colour options. Pre-bookings have begun and first sale is scheduled for September 5 at 12noon IST. The phone is up for grabs on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Pre-booking offers include free Realme Buds T01 worth Rs. 2,999. There's also instant Rs. 1,000 off on select cards for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. Check out our review of the Realme 15T before buying the smartphone.

Realme 15T specifications and features

The Realme 15T measures 158.36x75.19x7.79 mm and weighing around 181 grams. The Realme 15T features a 6.57-inch straight AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth for smooth visuals and vivid colour reproduction. It delivers exceptional brightness with up to 4000 nits peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even under harsh outdoor light.

As for the processor, the Realme 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme 15T comes with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS, paired with a 2MP secondary lens for depth and detail enhancement. On the front, it houses a powerful 50MP AI selfie camera, making it ideal for vlogging and social media. The cameras support up to 4K video recording at 30fps, AI-powered modes like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap, and AI Eraser, and creative portrait filters for versatile photography across different lighting conditions.

The Realme 15T runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 on top. It packs a massive 7000mAh Titan battery that comfortably delivers up to two days of moderate use or 8–10 hours of heavy screen-on time, making it ideal for gamers, travellers, and power users. Charging is equally efficient with SUPERVOOC fast charging support, along with USB PD compatibility and 10W reverse charging for powering other devices. Connectivity options include dual-Nano SIM cards, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C port.