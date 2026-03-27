Poco C85x 5G Review: Big Battery, Budget Price, But At What Cost? |

The budget 5G smartphone war in India just got a new contender. Poco, Xiaomi's value-focused sub-brand, has launched the C85x 5G, pricing it at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. On paper, the spec sheet is hard to argue with for this price, a massive 6,300mAh battery, a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Android 16 out of the box, and a promise of a 4+6 year software update policy that even many phones in the Rs. 30,000-40,000 range don't offer.

But specs on paper and real-world experience are two different things. We've spent over a week with the Poco C85x 5G, putting it through its paces daily. Here's our comprehensive, no-holds-barred verdict.

Poco C85x Design

First impressions count, and the Poco C85x doesn't disappoint on this front. The phone sports what Poco calls a "Zen-Z" design, and the slate Emrald Green colour unit we reviewed does carry a premium, matte-finish look that punches well above its price tag. The large 'POCO' branding embossed subtly in the polycarbonate back adds a dash of character. Also, the dual camera module, housed in a bold oval island, looks genuinely striking.

The build quality feels premium, a big win at this price point. It comes with an IP52 rating, offering some protection against splashes and dust. At 8.15mm thin and 210g, the phone is on the heavier side, but the weight is distributed evenly, and it sits comfortably in the hand. One-handed use, however, is a stretch given the 6.9-inch footprint.

Poco C85x port placement |

Port placement is sensible. The bottom edge houses the USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a primary microphone, and the single speaker grille, all neatly aligned. The left spine carries the SIM tray (dual nano-SIM with a dedicated microSD slot supporting up to 1TB). The right side holds the volume rocker and a power button that doubles as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The top is completely bare.

Poco C85x Display

The Poco C85x sports a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1600x720 pixel resolution at a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The waterdrop notch up front keeps bezels on the sides and top relatively slim, though the chin is noticeably thick, a compromise you make at this price.

Peak brightness hits 810 nits (HBM), and in our outdoor testing, the panel holds up reasonably well under direct sunlight . Readable, if not stunning. Indoors, colours are decent, with adequate brightness levels for typical use. The panel carries a TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications along with a triple TUV-certified eye protection mode, all good additions for everyday extended use. DC dimming support and HDR capability are also present.

That said, HD+ resolution on a 6.9-inch screen does show its limitations up close, text and fine details look slightly soft. If you consume a lot of content, this might bother you.

Poco C85x Processor

The C85x is powered by the Unisoc T8300, a 6nm octa-core chipset featuring 2x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Our Geekbench 6 run returned a single-core score of 891 and a multi-core score of 1654, numbers that are on the lower end for 2026 but acceptable for this segment. The GPU OpenCL score came in at 1536.

Poco C85x Benchmark Results |

In real-world usage, the phone is smooth enough for everyday tasks, scrolling social media, messaging, streaming. Casual gaming like Free Fire works well. BGMI runs at 60FPS on standard settings, though the lack of gyroscope is a limitation for serious mobile gamers. Don't expect a snappy, premium feel. Navigating menus and opening apps can feel slightly laboured during heavier multitasking sessions, and the 4GB RAM ceiling shows when multiple apps are running simultaneously.

Poco C85x Camera

The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel AI primary sensor alongside a secondary auxiliary lens. The front gets an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture inside the waterdrop notch. Camera modes include Night Mode, Ultra HD, Portrait, Time Lapse, HDR, and up to 6x digital zoom (10x max).

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In good daylight, the 32-megapixel primary camera produces decent shots. Our outdoor samples show reasonable dynamic range - skies render with good contrast and buildings retain detail. Colours are natural rather than oversaturated, which should appeal to those who prefer a more realistic look. Portrait mode delivers a passable bokeh effect, though edge detection on complex backgrounds is inconsistent.

Poco C85x Camera Samples |

The editing suite is functional but basic - standard crop, filter, and adjustment tools with no meaningful AI features, barring a 'Create' tool that can swap out the sky in photos containing a skyline. It's a novelty more than a serious tool. There's no AI object eraser, no AI scene enhancement worth noting, a miss for a phone that markets itself with 'AI camera.'

Poco C85x Camera Samples |

The 8-megapixel selfie camera is adequate for social media use. In well-lit conditions, skin tones are natural and detail is sharp. Night Mode on both front and rear cameras is a useful addition, though low-light performance is average, manageable noise, but nothing that stands out at this price. Videos top out at 1080p at 30fps.

Poco C85x UI

The Poco C85x runs Android 16 out of the box with Xiaomi's HyperOS layered on top. HyperOS brings solid customisation - theme store, font changes, icon background colours, lock screen customisation, always-on display, a quick settings panel, and an always-handy Circle to Search implementation. Auto call recording, FM radio, Game Turbo mode, and the side toolbox are welcome additions.

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But the software experience comes with some real gripes. First, bloatware is rampant - games like Block Puzzle, Bubble Shooter, Carrom Master, and Dust Settle come pre-installed alongside Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Mi Store, and the Indus App Store. Many of these can be uninstalled, but it requires effort. Second, the App Finder feature that appears every time you open the app drawer is annoying, it surfaces 'suggested apps' that are often ad-driven, making the experience feel cluttered. The lock screen, powered by Glance, also displays ads and promotional content by default. Third, navigation responsiveness leaves something to be desired, swiping up to open the app tray has a perceptible lag that grates over time.

Poco C85x UI |

The notification panel is functional but plain. There are no premium animations for app opening or closing. At this price, some of these trade-offs are understandable, but the ad-heavy experience is one that Poco really ought to address.

Poco C85x Battery

The 6,300mAh battery is arguably the star of the show, and it delivers. In our week-long testing, moderate usage comfortably got us through a day and a half on a single charge. Heavy usage - streaming, gaming, social media - can expect a full day. That's a strong result.

The caveat is charging speed. The C85x supports 15W wired fast charging (charger included in the box), and 7.5W reverse wired charging. At 15W, charging from near-zero to 100 percent takes a significant amount of time, somewhere north of two hours. The phone also promises up to 80 percent battery health retention after 1000 charge cycles, which speaks to longevity.

In 2026, 15W charging on a budget phone is functional but not exciting. Competitors in this price band are beginning to push 18W and above, and the gap will be felt if you're in a hurry. Another thing to note is that there is no silicone cover given inside the box.

Poco C85x in-box content |

Poco C85x Verdict

The Poco C85x 5G is a phone that does a lot right for Rs. 10,999–11,999. The battery life is excellent, the design looks premium for the price, the display is large, and the 4+6 year software update promise is genuinely remarkable in this segment. Running Android 16 at launch is a bonus as well.

Where it falters is in the details that matter day-to-day. Sluggish navigation, aggressive bloatware and ads baked into the UI, a camera that lacks the AI chops it promises, and charging speeds that feel dated. The HD+ resolution is also a visible compromise on a nearly 7-inch screen.

If long battery life, 5G connectivity, and update longevity are your priorities in a tight budget, the C85x earns a recommendation. But if a clean, snappy software experience is non-negotiable, you may want to shop around before committing.