Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Review (Crystal Pink): Small Phone, Big Personality

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G get a new Crystal Pink variant and after spending a couple of weeks with the phone, its time to share my thoughts on the device. After living with the phone through commutes, late-night scrolling sessions, rushed mornings, and everything in between, I can safely say that it will be worth the money you spend (which is quite a lot).

The mini model is a slightly compact version of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G model launched alongside. Here's the comprehensive review of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, broken down into parts, for better understanding.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Design

Let's start with what makes the Crystal Pink variant impossible to ignore - it's beautiful. Oppo has clearly aimed this one at women, and the execution is on point. The soft pink hue is sophisticated rather than garish, and the bow glitter design on the back panel is genuinely eye-catching. Its playful, yet premium.

The glossy metallic finish backs up that premium impression the moment you hold it. At Rs. 60,000, you expect a phone to feel expensive, and the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G does not disappoint. It features a flat aluminium frame sandwiched between glass on both sides, and the whole thing feels solid. It's also genuinely compact and light, which is the whole point of a 'Mini'.

That said, the glossy finish is slippery. After a few near-drops during the first two days, I slapped on the included silicone transparent case and never looked back. It's grippy, slim, and barely takes away from the phone's looks, so think of it as a mandatory accessory rather than an afterthought. It's a good thing Oppo includes it in the box. The phone also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, meaning water and dust resistance is very much on the table at this price.

On the front, you get a clean punch-hole selfie camera, and the in-display fingerprint sensor works reliably and quickly, no complaints after weeks of use. Audio comes from a single bottom-firing speaker. It's loud enough for casual use, though you'll miss stereo separation during movie-watching sessions.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Display

The 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel is one of the best things about this phone. For a 'mini," it doesn't feel small, it feels just right. Scrolling through social feeds, reading long articles, and watching content all feel comfortable without needing to constantly shift your grip.

The colours are vivid and punchy out of the box without crossing into oversaturation. Blacks are deep, contrast is excellent, and the display holds up remarkably well under direct sunlight - peak brightness measurements exceed 1,800 nits, which means outdoor visibility is a non-issue. During binge sessions, whether it was a thriller series or YouTube deep dives, the screen consistently impressed.

The 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations buttery smooth, and combined with ColorOS 16's polished transitions, the experience rarely feels anything less than premium. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, so everyday durability should not be a concern. HDR10+ support rounds out the package, making this display punch comfortably above its weight.

There is one thing to note though - the phone suffered a few scratches on the display during its time in my bag, so its best to slap on a screenguard just to be safe.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Camera

Oppo has really upped its game with the Reno 15 Pro Mini's camera system, and after two weeks of shooting everything from street scenes to indoor portraits, the results have been satisfying.

The triple rear camera setup - a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel telephoto - gives you a lot of versatility. Daylight shots are sharp and detailed, with colours that lean slightly vibrant but remain natural-looking.

Portrait mode is a genuine highlight. Edge detection is accurate, background blur looks natural, and the subject separation holds up even in tricky lighting. Selfies are similarly impressive.

Night photography is decent, though this is where the Mini shows its limits. Night mode brightens up shots usefully, but fine details can soften.

Where Oppo's AI tools really shine is in motion capture. Moving subjects are handled well. The usual AI editing tools like AI Recompose, AI Eraser, AI POrtrait Glow, AI Perfect Shit, AI Enhance Clarity, Unblur, and Remove Reflections are available on this phone.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Battery

The 6,200mAh battery is arguably the biggest surprise in this compact package. Most small phones pay for their size with battery life, but the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G refuses to do that. On a typical mixed-use day - messaging, social media, camera use, a bit of navigation, and some gaming - the phone consistently ended the evening with 15–20 percent remaining. No mid-day top-ups required.

Lighter days pushed screen-on time past the 6.5-hour mark. Heavier sessions with sustained gaming pulled it closer to 5.5 hours, but that's still very respectable. Overnight drain was minimal, which suggests efficient standby management.

The 80W fast charger in the box is a very welcome inclusion. Getting from around 20 percent to a full charge takes roughly 40 minutes - fast enough that plugging in during breakfast or a work break is all you need.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor powering the Reno 15 Pro Mini is well-suited to the phone's target audience. Day-to-day tasks like messaging, browsing, streaming, and social media run without a hiccup. In two weeks of use, I did not encounter a single significant noticeable stutter or lag spike. App launches are snappy, and switching between a dozen open apps doesn't cause any slowdown or memory management issues.

Multitasking is handled confidently. Jumping between a browser with multiple tabs, a podcast app, navigation, and a notes app simultaneously caused zero drama. The 12GB RAM ensures things stay in memory without constant reloading.

Now, the numbers. On AnTuTu, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini scored an overall 2,078,850. That's a strong result for this tier and puts it comfortably ahead of older upper-mid-range chips. Temperature rose by about 10-degrees during the AnTuTu run, peaking at 40.6-degrees - warm but not worrying.

On Geekbench 6, the CPU scored 1,598 on single-core and 6,351 on multi-core, while the GPU OpenCL benchmark came in at 11,857. These numbers confirm what real-world use suggests. This is a capable, well-rounded chip that handles productivity and casual gaming with ease.

Gaming holds up well for mainstream titles. Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI ran smoothly without notable frame drops. Thermals are managed sensibly. The phone warms up under sustained load but didn't get hot enough to ever be a concern.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Software

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G ships with ColorOS 16 on top of Android, and on the whole, it's a polished experience. Animations are fluid, navigation is responsive, and the software feels well thought out. Features like App Categorisation in the App Drawer and the Flux Themes system are genuinely useful touches, and haptic feedback is premium-grade throughout. Typing, adjusting volume, and swiping through menus all feel satisfying.

That said, it's not a clean Android experience. The phone comes with a handful of pre-loaded bloatware. While many of these can be uninstalled, they clutter the first-run experience. Oppo's App Market also adds a "Hot Games" and "Hot Apps" section that feels unnecessary and slightly pushy. It's a shame, because without these additions the software would feel significantly more premium.

Those who prefer a naked Android experience may find this aspect of the phone mildly frustrating. However, once you clear out the unwanted apps and settle in, ColorOS 16 genuinely does get out of your way and lets you use the phone rather than fighting it.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G: Verdict

After testing the camera extensively, pushing the battery, stress-testing the performance, and living with the display day and night, the verdict on the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Crystal Pink is clear - this is a well-rounded, confident compact phone that earns its Rs. 59,999 price tag.

It's not perfect. The single bottom-firing speaker will disappoint anyone who watches a lot of content. Night photography, while usable, lags behind the best in class. And the bloatware and pre-installed apps are a mild but real annoyance. But none of these are dealbreakers.

What the Reno 15 Pro Mini gets right - it looks stunning, it's comfortable to carry and use one-handed, the camera produces beautiful photos in everyday scenarios, the battery genuinely lasts the day, and it charges back up in under an hour. The display is excellent, performance is smooth and stutter-free, and the build quality exceeds what the price suggests.

Should you buy it? If you've been waiting for a compact premium phone that doesn't ask you to compromise on build quality, cameras, or battery life, then, yes absolutely. This is one of the best small phones available right now.

If you want alternatives, consider the Motorola Signature or the Vivo X200T.

Rating: 4 out of 5