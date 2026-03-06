Realme C83 Review: A Budget 5G Contender With Great Battery Life - But Is It Enough?

The budget 5G smartphone segment is heavily crowded, and standing out takes more than a spec sheet. With the Realme C83 5G, the company plans to go big - literally - leading with a segment-best 7000mAh battery, a smooth 144Hz display, and Android 16 straight out of the box. It's a phone built for endurance over excess.

Priced starting at Rs. 13,499, Realme is indeed offering a a lot on paper. But does the rest of the package hold up? We put the Realme C83 5G through its paces to find out.

Realme C83 Review: Design

Let's begin with the design. The Realme C83 5G arrives in a clean bluish purple finish (which the company calls Blooming Purple) that photographs well and holds up to daily handling. The polycarbonate body has a flat-edged silhouette with squared-off corners, giving it a surprisingly premium look for its price bracket. At approximately 212g, it's noticeable in-hand - partly a consequence of housing that massive battery - but the weight is distributed evenly, making it comfortable to grip. Realme will be offering a Sprouting Green colour option too.

Port placement is thoughtful, the USB Type-C port and speaker grille sit on the bottom edge, while the 3.5mm headphone jack is neatly tucked on the top (there are still people using wired headphones?). The side-mounted fingerprint scanner doubles as the power button, placed at an ergonomically natural height. In practice, it is fast and accurate, and the Face ID support adds a secondary layer of convenience. The overall build quality feels sturdy, and the IP64 dust and water resistance certification means it should handle accidental splashes and everyday dust without drama. It comes bundled with a clear protective case, which is a nice touch.

Realme C83 Review: Display

The Realme C83 5G sports a 6.8-inch LCD HD+ panel with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate - a spec that sounds impressive on paper and largely delivers in day-to-day scrolling and app transitions. At 256ppi pixel density, the display isn't the sharpest in class, but text and images remain legible at normal viewing distances. Typical brightness sits at 700 nits, with a peak HBM of 900 nits.

We tested the display under bright outdoor conditions - walking in direct afternoon sunlight in Mumbai - and found it adequately visible, though not exceptional. Colours appeared a touch cool and punchy indoors, which suits social media browsing and streaming. Under neutral lighting, whites looked slightly blue-shifted compared to AMOLED panels, but for an LCD at this price, colour reproduction is acceptable. The waterdrop notch keeps bezel intrusion minimal, and the 144Hz smoothness is genuinely perceptible when scrolling through feeds or navigating menus.

The phone also comes with an AI Outdoor Mode that automatically boosts display brightness, speaker volume, and network responsiveness when the device detects bright outdoor conditions, making it more usable in direct sunlight.

Realme C83 Review: Processor

Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (MT6835T), built on a 6nm process with an octa-core CPU configuration - two Cortex-A76 performance cores at 2.4GHz backed by six efficiency cores. RAM options go up to 6GB LPDDR4X (with Dynamic RAM Expansion extending this to up to 18GB), and storage tops out at 128GB eMMC 5.1 with OTG support up to 2TB.

On Geekbench 6, the phone posted a single-core score of 679 and a multi-core score of 1,557 - respectable numbers for the segment. The AnTuTu V11 benchmark returned a total score of 553,607, with CPU contributing 225,609 and GPU coming in at 47,055.

In real-world use, the phone handles everyday tasks - calls, browsing, social media, and video playback - without issue. However, we did notice occasional lag during heavy multitasking, particularly when switching between several open apps rapidly. Gaming performance is adequate for casual titles, though demanding games at high settings will push the thermal limits of the device. The 48-month fluency protection promise is encouraging for longevity, but under load, the performance isn't seamless.

Realme C83 Review: Camera

The Realme C83 5G features a 13-megapixel AI rear camera capable of shooting at up to 4160x3120 resolution, paired with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies at up to 2592x1944. Live Photo support adds a bit of dynamism to stills. The camera app is clean and intuitive, with AI scene recognition that adjusts colour and contrast depending on the subject.

In good lighting, the rear camera produces competent shots with decent detail and natural colour rendering. Daylight photos of subjects at mid-range distances come out clean, and HDR handling is reasonable. Where the camera struggles is in challenging conditions: low-light and night photography reveal significant noise, loss of detail, and a tendency to over-brighten shadows in ways that look artificial. Indoor shots with artificial lighting also show colour fringing in high-contrast areas.

A notable pain point is the absence of built-in AI photo editing tools. Users looking to enhance, retouch, or creatively modify their shots will need to turn to third-party apps. For a phone that prominently features AI branding, the omission feels like a missed opportunity. The camera is functional for everyday documentation and social sharing, but serious photography enthusiasts will find it limiting.

Realme C83 Review: UI

The Realme C83 5G ships with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 - a notable advantage, putting it ahead of most segment rivals in terms of software freshness. The UI is clean, with fluid animations and snappy transitions in standard use. The home screen, notification shade, and app drawer all feel well-organised.

However, the interface isn't without bloat. Pre-loaded apps include several third-party titles and realme-specific tools that not all users will want. The UI aesthetic sits somewhere between stock Android and a heavily skinned experience -not quite dated, but not as minimal as some users might prefer.

Interestingly, while there are no AI-powered photo editing tools in the gallery, realme UI 7.0 does include an AI assistant within the Notes app, which can help draft, summarise, or organise text-based content. It's a small but useful inclusion. Overall, the software experience is smooth enough for daily use, though the occasional multitasking stutter noted in performance testing is more a hardware ceiling than a software fault.

Realme C83 Review: Battery

This is where the Realme C83 5G makes its strongest case. The 7,000mAh battery is the largest in its segment, and it shows. In our testing, the phone comfortably lasted more than a full day of mixed use - streaming, social media, navigation, and calls - with charge to spare at bedtime. Heavy users can expect to get through a day and a half; lighter users may even stretch to two days between charges.

The phone also supports 5W reverse wired charging (5V/1A), which means it can top up earbuds, smartwatches, or a friend's low-battery phone in a pinch – a useful feature for the segment.

The flip side is charging speed. With 15W PD and DCP fast charging support, a full 0-100 percent charge takes approximately 180 minutes - three hours. That's slow by modern standards, and a potential frustration for users who need to quickly top up before heading out. It's the trade-off for that massive battery cell. If you plan ahead, it's not an issue. But if you're someone who frequently needs a fast top-up, it will test your patience.

Realme C83 5G Review: Verdict

The Realme C83 5G is a phone that knows its strengths and leans into them. The 7,000mAh battery is genuinely segment-leading, the 144Hz display delivers smooth visuals, and Android 16 out of the box gives it a software edge. For users whose primary concern is making it through the day - or two - without reaching for a charger, this phone earns a genuine recommendation.

The compromises are real, though. The camera struggles in low light, the processor shows its limits under multitasking stress, and three-hour charging times mean convenience isn't always on your side. The lack of AI photo editing tools is a gap that budget competitors are beginning to close.

At its price point, the Realme C83 5G offers solid value for battery-focused, everyday users - students, commuters, or anyone who can't afford to be caught with a dead phone. It's not a do-everything device, but it does the essentials with conviction. If you are looking for an alternative in the same price segment, the Oppo K14x 5G can be considered.

The Realme C83 is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme India site from tomorrow 12pm IST.

Rating: 3.5 / 5