Google Pixel 10a: 5 Alternative Smartphones You Can Buy In India Instead

The Google Pixel 10a launch has drawn considerable criticism for being almost identical to last year's Pixel 9a. It comes with the same chip, a barely refreshed design, and a price tag that feels harder to justify than ever. If you're shopping in the Rs. 38,000–Rs. 65,000 range and want something that actually feels new, here are five compelling alternatives available right now in India.

1. OnePlus 15R - Rs. 47,999 (12GB + 256GB) | Rs. 52,999 (12GB + 512GB)

The newly launched OnePlus 15R carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a massive 7,400mAh battery, and OxygenOS 16, which is among the cleanest Android skins available. It does sacrifice a telephoto lens and wireless charging compared to some rivals, but for those who game hard and charge fast, it is a near-flagship experience at a mid-range price. The phone is available on Amazon India and the OnePlus India store, with offers bringing the price down further.

2. Motorola Signature - Rs. 59,999 (12GB + 256GB) | Rs. 64,999 (16GB + 512GB) | Rs. 69,999 (16GB + 1TB)

The Motorola Signature is the premium option on this list. It is the only phone here with a proper periscope telephoto lens, 8K video, and wireless charging. Its 7mm-slim profile and 186g weight make it one of the sleekest flagship-class phones you can buy in India right now, and the promise of seven years of OS updates is a rare find outside of Pixel or Samsung's Galaxy S series. The display's 6,200 nits peak brightness is genuinely class-leading. The phone is available exclusively on Flipkart and Motorola's India store.

3. Vivo V70 - Rs. 45,999 (8GB + 256GB) | Rs. 49,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Vivo's V70 is arguably the most camera-forward phone on this list. The ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera system - including a proper 50-megapixel super telephoto with OIS - is paired with an equally capable 50-megapixel ZEISS-certified selfie camera. Its display hits an eye-watering 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, making it one of the most readable screens in outdoor use at this price. Sales for the Vivo V70 begin February 26 via Amazon, Flipkart, vivo.com, and offline retail.

4. Oppo Reno 15 5G - Rs. 45,999 (8GB + 256GB) | Rs. 48,999 (12GB + 256GB) | Rs. 53,999 (12GB + 512GB)

The Oppo Reno 15 5G brings a triple-camera setup including a dedicated 50-megapixel telephoto lens - something the Pixel 10a, with its dual-camera system, simply cannot match. Its 50-megapixel front camera capable of 4K 60fps video is also a standout for anyone who takes video calls and selfies seriously. The 6,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging is equally impressive, and the slim 7.98mm chassis makes it one of the more elegant phones in this price bracket. The phone is available now through Flipkart and Oppo's own store.

5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ - Rs. 37,999 (8GB + 256GB) | Rs. 39,999 (12GB + 256GB) | Rs. 43,999 (12GB + 512GB)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is the most accessible phone on this list and arguably the best value proposition. Its brand-new 200-megapixel HPE sensor with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor is a genuinely significant upgrade, and the 100W fast charging fills the massive 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery in under 40 minutes. If your priorities are camera resolution, battery endurance, and bulletproof durability without crossing Rs. 45,000, the Note 15 Pro+ makes a compelling case.