Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ready to overtake Uniswap (UNI) as bearish sentiment continues

If you have even a passing interest in finance or investing then you have probably heard the term “market sentiment” at some point, referring to the way investors feel about the general market in shares or crypto.

Everyone agrees that the crypto is currently beset by bearish sentiments as a result of the crypto winter that has dragged most tokens down. As a result, market analysts have predicted Uniswap (UNI) may soon be overtaken by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), as the latter is predicted to skyrocket by over 6000%.

Uniswap (UNI) is being rug pulled down

Users can trade crypto tokens on the decentralized market Uniswap (UNI) without the use of a middleman. On Uniswap (UNI), there are hundreds of cryptocurrencies listed, and more are being added every day. Based on the Ethereum (ETH) network, Uniswap is governed by decisions made by its community. The utility token employed by this exchange is called UNI which may be used by traders to shave off some savings on fees. All of the coins based on the ERC-20 network are supported by Uniswap.

Despite the fact that some whales were sniffing around quite recently, Uniswap has recorded 24-hour negative growth and, hot on the heels of that bad news, a team of researchers has claimed that some 97% of tokens launched on Uniswap were rug pulls. They claim to have analysed 27,000 tokens and found that a mere 53 of them were non-malicious. Uniswap investors may have reason to worry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) wards off the rug pullers

Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized investment platform on which start-up companies seeking to raise capital can connect directly with crypto investors. Orbeon Protocol mints fractionalized NFTs to represent a startup’s equity, available for purchase for as low as $1, meaning companies get an efficient route to raising capital everyday investors can access the otherwise-gated venture capital market.

Orbeon Protocol has locked its liquidity pool for 10 years, and with all fundraising rounds conducted with a smart contract-based ‘fill-or-kill’ mechanism, investors are fully protected against rug pulls. If targets are not met for a particular company’s funding round, the investments are refunded, preventing loss.

Furthermore, the entire system has been successfully audited by the Solid Proof, showing that Orbeon Protocol is fully committed to the safety of its users.

There are also a range of benefits to ORBN holders, such as staking to receive passive income from the project, as well as multiple merits within the platform - lower fees, cashback rewards, and even access to exclusive VIP funding rounds. Orbeon Protocol is offering not only security, but compelling reasons to start using it as a vehicle for seeking lucrative investments.

Summary

ORBN is on presale now at $0.004 and market analysts are predicting that the price could rise to as much as $0.24 by the time the presale closes at the end of January 2023. That represents a 6000% increase. Orbeon Protocol looks to be a secure new platform with strong bullish momentum.

