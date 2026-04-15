Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 To Launch In India Today: Expected Price, Specifications & How To Watch Event Live

Oppo F33 Pro and Oppo F33 are all set to make their debut in India today as the successors to last year's Oppo F31 series. The brand has been building anticipation through multiple teasers on its social media channels, highlighting the phones' key features and specifications. Both smartphones will be available for purchase immediately after the launch through Amazon and the official Oppo India website.

Here's everything you need to know about the expected pricing, key specifications, and features of the upcoming Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro.

How To Watch Oppo F33 Series Launch Event Live

The launch event for the Oppo F33 and F33 Pro is scheduled for today, beginning at 12pm IST. You can catch the live stream on Oppo India's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, or through the brand's social media handles.

Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 Expected Price in India

Oppo is yet to officially reveal the pricing, but leaks and industry reports suggest that the Oppo F33 series will be positioned in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 range. The Pro variant is expected to be priced under Rs. 35,000.

For context, the predecessor Oppo F31 Pro was launched at Rs. 26,999, while the base Oppo F31 started at Rs. 22,999. The new models are likely to see a slight increase given the upgraded features.

The Oppo F33 Pro is expected to be offered in attractive shades including Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red.

Oppo F33 & Oppo F33 Pro Specifications & Features (Expected)

Both the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro are confirmed to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Oppo claims the battery can deliver up to one hour of WhatsApp calling or 1.6 hours of Instagram usage with just five minutes of charging. The battery is also rated to retain 80 percent capacity even after 1,830 full charge cycles.

On the camera front, the duo features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary OV50D40 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro model additionally boasts top-tier IP69K dust resistance and IPX9K water jet protection.

The phones are built for extreme durability with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. They can reportedly withstand temperatures as high as 63 degrees Celsius and as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius. Both models feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and AGC DT-STAR D+ screen protection for added ruggedness.

Software-wise, the Oppo F33 series will launch with Oppo's latest ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The devices come loaded with several AI-powered tools such as AI Writing Assistant, AI Reading Assistant, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Recording, AI Studio, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Thermal management is handled by a large 4289 sq mm SuperCool Vapour Chamber system.

Read Also Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set For Global Launch In April Amid OnePlus Shutdown Fears

The Oppo F33 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.57-inch display, a 50-megapixel front camera, and weighs 194 grams. While Oppo is yet to reveal full details of the standard F33's display and front camera, the Pro model is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek 6360 Max chipset.