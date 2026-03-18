Oppo A6s 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, Dual-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications |

Oppo has expanded its A6 series in India with the A6s 5G, adding a third variant to the lineup that also includes the Oppo A6 5G and Oppo A6 Pro 5G, both launched in January. The Oppo A6s 5G sits between the two in terms of pricing but steps down on battery capacity, offering a 6,500mAh cell compared to the 7,000mAh unit on both siblings. It also trades the A6's 8-megapixel selfie camera for a 5-megapixel shooter, and foregoes the A6 Pro's faster 80W charging in favour of 45W SUPERVOOC.

Oppo A6s 5G Price in India

The Oppo A6s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in two colour options - Aurora Gold and Plum Purple. It is on sale immediately across Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo Store, and mainline retail outlets.

As part of its launch offers, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 1,000 instant cashback along with three months of no-cost EMI on select credit and debit cards from partner banks including SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB Cards, YES Bank, Federal Bank, and DBS, among others. Additionally, zero down payment schemes for up to eight months are available through select financial partners.

Oppo A6s 5G specifications

The Oppo A6s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Mobile Platform and runs ColorOS 15 out of the box. On the camera front, it features a rear dual-camera system comprising a 50-megapixel high-definition main camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The front camera is a 5-megapixel shooter with a refined natural beauty mode designed to preserve authentic facial features while keeping selfies sharp and vibrant.

The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery that promises up to 882.1 hours of total standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback. It supports OPPO's 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, which takes the device from one percent to 41 percent in 30 minutes. In terms of design, the OPPO A6s 5G measures 8.61mm in thickness and weighs approximately 212g, featuring a unibody metallic frame with a refined Deco module and an advanced lens coating that repels water and resists fingerprints.