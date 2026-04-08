Oppo F33 Pro Teased To Feature 50-Megapixel Front Camera Ahead Of April 15 India Launch: What To Expect

Oppo F33 series is all set to launch in India. The series is likely to include the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro models. The phones are confirmed to launch on April 15, and ahead of the unveil, Oppo has teased key details of the camera and design of the two phones.

Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 specifications

The Oppo F33 Pro is confirmed to come in three colour options - Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red. It is teased to feature a 6.57-inch flat display and weigh 194 grams.

Teasers suggest that the Oppo F33 Pro will include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with 100-degree field of view. It is said to be built on a GC50F6 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 18mm focal length, and autofocus support. Intelligent features like a smart auto-switch to 0.6x when more tham two people are in a frame have also been integrated.

Other AI features teased include AI Groupfie expert feature, AI Portrait Glow, ColourFul Front Fill Light, and Popout as well. The Oppo F33 series is teased to come with Dual-View Video feature as well, similar to what is available in the iPhone 17 Pro range. Apart from the front camera, there is also a 50-megapixel main rear camera equipped with a OV50D40 sensor. Working alongside the main camera is a 2-megapixel depth camera as well.

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Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 design

Coming to the design, the Oppo F33 series is said to come with a one-piece cold carving build, and an industry-first Dynamic 3D Depth finish. It has a Starry Sea Lens Module which has a large flush rounded-rectangular island, two bold circular lenses sit in a clean vertical stack alongside a distinctive ring-flash element.

The back cover is built from a single piece of 1.5mm polymer sheet a composite of acrylic and polycarbonate that is three times the thickness of standard injection-moulded back covers.

The Oppo F33 Pro is also said to be the first device to adopt integrated cold sculpting technology for composite sheets, using 40,000 RPM high-speed CNC precision carving to sculpt the camera platform into a seamless high-gloss finish with a silky-smooth touch.