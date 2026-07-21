OnePlus 16, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Flagship PhonesTo Not Launch In India This Year

OnePlus and Oppo may be leaving two of their most anticipated flagship phones out of their India launch plans this year, according to a fresh leak. A new leak claims that the OnePlus 16 and the Oppo Find X10 Ultra are unlikely to arrive in the country, even as an Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is expected to take their place as the brand's flagship offering for Indian buyers in 2027.

OnePlus 16 said to remain a China exclusive

According to tipster Debayan Roy, the OnePlus 16 will not make its way to India this year and will instead be limited to the Chinese market. This marks a departure from the pattern seen with the OnePlus 15, which launched in China in October 2025 before arriving in India roughly a month later. If the leak holds up, it would suggest OnePlus is stepping back from the flagship segment in India, even as the company maintains that it continues to operate normally in the country. OnePlus is still expected to bring the OnePlus N6x, a budget device slotted below the existing OnePlus N6, to India in the coming months.

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Oppo Find X10 Ultra skipped in favour of Find X10 Pro Max

Oppo too appears to be rethinking its India flagship lineup. Roy's leak indicates that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra will not be launched in the country, but the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to arrive alongside the standard Find X10 and Find X10 Pro, meaning Indian buyers should still see three new Oppo flagships succeeding the Find X9 series. The Find X10 Pro Max is rumoured to come with a 2K flat LTPO OLED display, three 200-megapixel rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, a battery in the 8,000mAh to 9,000mAh range, and IP69 dust and water resistance.

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Part of a larger Oppo restructuring

The development comes amid a sweeping restructuring at parent company Oppo that has already reshaped how its sub-brands operate. Oppo recently confirmed that OnePlus will exit the North American and European markets to focus on China and India, while Realme is suspending new product launches in its home market of China to concentrate on overseas regions, including the Nordics and Southeast Asia. Alongside this, Oppo is also unifying its software experience across the group, with OxygenOS and Realme UI both set to be phased out in favour of a single ColorOS platform. Bloomberg has separately reported that OnePlus's retreat could eventually extend to India as well, sometime in 2027, though OnePlus India has maintained that it remains business as usual for now.

What this could mean for India

Taken together, the restructuring points to Oppo gradually positioning itself as the primary flagship brand for Indian buyers, while OnePlus leans further into the budget and mid-range space with devices like the Nord CE 6 Lite and the upcoming N6x. The OnePlus 16 itself is expected to debut in China in the fourth quarter of 2026 as the successor to the OnePlus 15, with reported specifications including a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process, a 185Hz display, a roughly 9,000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Oppo Find X10 Ultra, meanwhile, has been linked in earlier leaks to a dual telephoto setup with a 50-megapixel periscope camera offering 10x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, along with a square front camera sensor.