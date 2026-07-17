OnePlus Announces Exit From Europe & US, Kills New OxygenOS Updates Globally

OnePlus Announces Exit From Europe And US, Kills OxygenOS Updates Moving Forward |

As expected, OnePlus has officially confirmed its exit from the United States and European smartphone markets, bringing to a close more than a decade of operations in these regions. Alongside the market withdrawal, the company announced it is retiring OxygenOS, its long-running Android skin, in favour of ColorOS, the software used by parent company Oppo. The transition marks one of the most significant restructuring moves in OnePlus's history as a global smartphone brand.

OnePlus confirms market withdrawal

OnePlus said it will end all new product rollouts in North America and Europe by the end of this week. The company described the decision as part of a broader global strategy adjustment. "As part of the proactive global strategy adjustment, OnePlus has decided to conclude new product rollouts in North America," the company said in its community post.

OnePlus acknowledged that the move was not an easy one to make. "This was by no means an easy call to make, and we wanted to come forward and be completely honest with the friends who have stood by us for so long," the company said.

Existing customers in both regions will continue to receive software updates, security patches, warranty coverage and after sales support, according to OnePlus. Oppo will take over warranty agreements in Europe going forward, and Oppo's senior PR manager for Europe, James Paterson, said the company will continue to honour existing support agreements in both regions.

OxygenOS retired after 11 years

The bigger change for existing OnePlus users is the shift away from OxygenOS, which the company has used since its earliest devices. Moving forward, all active OnePlus devices, including those in Europe, North America and India, will transition to ColorOS starting with their Android 17 update cycle.

OnePlus explained the rationale behind unifying its software platform with Oppo's ColorOS. "As part of an operational adjustment to our software strategy, following the official release of ColorOS 17, users globally with existing OnePlus devices that fall within the eligible upgrade scope will have the option to voluntarily update to the latest ColorOS," the company said. "This enables us to streamline software development, accelerate update delivery, improve software quality, and make better use of our shared engineering and R&D capabilities."

The company said the transition will be optional for eligible devices, and users who prefer to stick with OxygenOS will be able to roll back after updating, although doing so will likely mean forgoing future software updates. Devices that do not qualify for the ColorOS upgrade will continue receiving version maintenance support under OxygenOS.

OxygenOS and ColorOS have shared a common technical foundation since 2021, when their codebases were merged, and Oppo executives noted that ColorOS now serves more than 740 million users globally.

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India operations said to remain unaffected

OnePlus has maintained that its India business will not be impacted by the changes in the US and European markets. "Our commitment to our users, partners, and community remains unwavering," the company said, adding that its India operations continue to remain important to the brand.

However, OnePlus users in India will also be migrated to ColorOS as part of the Android 17 update rollout, in line with the company's global software unification strategy.

Broader restructuring under Oppo

As part of the wider realignment, Oppo is expected to narrow OnePlus's focus toward budget friendly devices in China and India, while simultaneously expanding its own branded presence in Europe to help offset the gap left by OnePlus's departure. Oppo has emphasised that OnePlus's withdrawal from Europe should not be read as a weakening of its commitment to the region.

The OnePlus Community platform will also be shut down in the affected regions as part of the transition, even as the company works to honour its existing support commitments to customers who purchased devices before the exit was announced.

For prospective buyers in the US and Europe, OnePlus's presence as an active smartphone brand has effectively come to an end, while existing device owners will see their phones gradually shift to Oppo's ColorOS over the coming months.