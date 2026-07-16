OnePlus Plans To Shut Down Total Operations In India By 2027: What Does This Mean For Existing Users?

OnePlus is reportedly planning a complete exit from the Indian market by 2027, according to a popular analyst Mark Gurman. The development comes as parent company Oppo undertakes a broader restructuring of its global mobile business, with shutdowns in the US and Europe expected to begin as early as this week. Netizens have reacted strongly to this news, calling it 'very sad' as the Indian market perceived OnePlus as a premium brand.

Restructuring at Oppo behind the move

According to the report published by Gurman on Bloomberg, Oppo is scaling back OnePlus operations across markets outside China as part of a company wide restructuring. While the brand's departure from the US and Europe is expected within days, its presence in India is likely to wind down over a longer timeline, with the exit expected to be complete by 2027. Reports also suggest that some of Oppo's Chinese factories tied to OnePlus production could shut down as part of the same overhaul.

Read Also OnePlus Set To Exit US & Europe As Oppo Plans Global Restructuring

'OnePlus exit is unexpected in India'

Commenting on the development, tech influencer Debayan Roy pointed out on X that the timing of the reported exit is unexpected, since OnePlus is said to have interesting products lined up for the Indian market in 2027, even as 2026 is expected to be a relatively quiet year for launches. Roy also noted that OnePlus' headquarters has a history of reversing product decisions at short notice for the India market. He cited the OnePlus 15s, which was reportedly planned for launch, cancelled, and then revived and cancelled again, changing course two to three times. Roy also pointed to the OnePlus Pad Mini, which had been confirmed for an India launch but was called off at the last moment.

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What this means for OnePlus users in India?

OnePlus has built a considerable user base in India over the years with its smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio products. A confirmed exit by 2027 would mark a significant shift for the brand in one of its key overseas markets. OnePlus and Oppo are yet to issue an official statement confirming the India timeline, and the situation may evolve as more details emerge.

Even if the company shuts down all operations, customer service will likely continue as promised, through Oppo's vast network of service centres. The company has already announced transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS, and exisitng OnePlus users are likely to keep getting updates till the promised time frame.