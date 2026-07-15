OnePlus Set To Exit US & Europe As Oppo Plans Global Restructuring | File Pic

OnePlus, the consumer electronics brand that built its reputation by offering feature-packed Android smartphones at competitive prices, is preparing to wind down its operations across the United States and Europe as part of a major global restructuring by its parent company, Oppo.

According to a person familiar with the development, the transition could begin as early as this week. The restructuring is being led by Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

The overhaul will also affect Realme, another Oppo-owned smartphone brand, which is set to exit the Chinese market. Although OnePlus will continue operating in China for now, the company is expected to gradually discontinue the brand in other international markets, including India, sometime in 2027.

The decision comes amid mounting financial pressure on Oppo's smartphone business, coupled with slowing sales momentum in key markets such as the US, Europe and India. The company has also faced geopolitical challenges in the United States, along with an ongoing trade secrets lawsuit involving Apple.

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As part of its revised strategy, Oppo plans to strengthen its presence in Central Europe while focusing Realme's expansion in the Nordic countries, including Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland, where the company has seen relatively stronger performance.

Once regarded as one of the most exciting Android smartphone brands, OnePlus has gradually lost its competitive edge. In the US, the market continues to be dominated by Apple and Samsung, while OnePlus trails behind rivals such as Motorola, owned by Lenovo, and Google's Pixel lineup.

Oppo continues to maintain a stronger foothold in China, ranking behind Huawei and Apple. However, rising memory costs and increasing handset prices have dampened smartphone demand. According to IDC, smartphone shipments in China declined 4.3% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year.

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The ongoing shortage of key components has also made it increasingly difficult for manufacturers to produce affordable smartphones, impacting product lines like OnePlus' budget-focused Nord series.

OnePlus initially gained widespread recognition for delivering powerful hardware, clean software and value-for-money devices. However, the launch of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, faced setbacks in the US after last year's government shutdown delayed its rollout.