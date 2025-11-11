OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch

OnePlus 15 To Launch In India On November 13 |

The hype around the OnePlus 15 launch is increasing. The phone is slated to launch as soon as November 13 i.e this Wednesday and a new leak now suggests that buyers may need to dig deeper into their pockets this year. The leaked pricing in India reveals a noticeable increase compared to the OnePlus 13.

What will be the price of the OnePlus 15 in India?

Based on the latest leak, the OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone is expected to be priced starting at Rs. 72,999 for the base model, marking a Rs. 3,000 jump from the OnePlus 13's original launch price of Rs. 69,999.

The revelation comes from a trusted retailer's social media post on X, hinting at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 76,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB option. While OnePlus has yet to confirm these figures, reports suggest the final tags could hover below Rs. 75,000.

The OnePlus 15 will go on sale shortly after its 7pm IST launch on November 13, available via Amazon, the official OnePlus site, and select retailers, with an early access sale for select buyers.

Why is OnePlus increasing the base price point?

The anticipated cost escalation stems from several cutting-edge enhancements expected with the OnePlus 15. At the heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a larger 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 shifts to a flat display design, akin to the OnePlus 13s, and the adoption of OxygenOS 16 on Android 16. The camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel triple rear array with an in-house imaging engine, ditches Hasselblad branding for potentially more customised tuning, which could justify the premium. These upgrades come amid rising component costs and inflation in the smartphone market.

OnePlus 15 specifications

The OnePlus 15 sports a flat AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options.

There is a 50-megapixel triple-camera array that leads the rear. This setup promises sharper low-light shots and video stabilisation superior to the OnePlus 13.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15 is boasting a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery,with fast charging at 120W wired and 50W wireless.