Dual Impact Of AI On The Environment: Powering Progress, Pressuring The Planet?

Artificial Intelligence has quietly entered almost every corner of modern life — from the moment Google Maps reroutes your drive to when ChatGPT helps you draft an email or when your phone camera adjusts light automatically.

It feels magical. It saves time, cuts human error, and often boosts creativity.

But behind the convenience lies a hidden cost — one we rarely see: the vast amounts of energy, water, and minerals that keep this “intelligence” alive.

Every query, every image generation, and every chatbot reply travels through massive data centres that consume electricity equivalent to small towns.

“A single large AI model can emit as much carbon as five cars over their entire lifetime.”

That stark reality forces an important question:

Can we continue using AI responsibly — enjoying its benefits while protecting the planet that sustains us?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming nearly every sector. This transformation brings environmental benefits – such as improved climate forecasting and optimized energy use – but also has a substantial ecological footprint through electricity consumption, water use and material demands. Understanding both sides of AI’s environmental ledger is essential for policymakers and technology developers aiming for sustainable AI.

Environmental Footprint of AI

Energy and carbon emissions

> High electricity demand: Generative AI models have billions of parameters and require huge computational power. MIT researchers noted that training clusters for generative AI can draw seven–eight times more energy than typical computing workloads . Consequently, North‑American data‑centre capacity jumped from 2688 MW in 2022 to 5341 MW in 2023, and global data‑centre electricity consumption reached 460 TWh in 2022; by 2026 it is expected to reach 1050 TWh, which would rank data centres fifth among all electricity consumers worldwide .

> Model training emissions: Training large language models consumes vast amounts of power. The training of OpenAI’s GPT‑3 was estimated to use 1287 MWh of electricity, producing = 552 t of CO₂ , while a 2019 study found that training a large natural‑language model can emit 626 000 lbs (~284 t) CO₂e, roughly five times the lifetime emissions of an average U.S. car .

> Inference energy: Once deployed, AI models still consume energy every time a user queries them. Researchers estimate that ChatGPT queries use about five times more electricity than a simple web search . A 2024 International Energy Agency analysis suggests that if ChatGPT replaced 9 billion daily Google searches, it would require nearly 10 TWh annually .

> Air pollution and health costs: A UC Riverside/Caltech study projects that additional electricity demand from AI could lead to ≈1 300 premature deaths per year in the U.S. by 2030 due to air pollution and impose ≈US$20 billion in annual health costs . The study warns that electricity for AI often comes from fossil‑fuel plants and backup diesel generators and that the resulting pollution disproportionately affects communities near data centres .

Water consumption and cooling requirements

> Data centres use large volumes of water for cooling, MIT’s analysis notes that roughly two litres of water are needed for every kilowatt‑hour of electricity consumed . UNEP warns that AI‑driven infrastructure could soon consume six times more water than Denmark, straining local ecosystems .

> Water consumption is not only direct; high‑performance chips also require water during semiconductor fabrication, compounding AI’s water footprint .

Materials and electronic waste

> Rare‑earth materials: AI hardware (GPU chips, accelerators) relies on energy‑intensive manufacturing and rare earth minerals. Mining for these elements involves toxic chemicals and can damage ecosystems .

> Electronic waste (e‑waste): Data‑centre servers are replaced every few years. UNEP notes that constructing a 2 kg computer requires ≈800 kg of raw materials, and discarded servers contribute to e‑waste containing mercury and lead .

Water, energy and material combined AI Impacts

A summary of negative impacts appears below.

Positive Environmental Contributions of AI

Despite its footprint, AI is an indispensable tool for environmental protection when applied thoughtfully. The sections below highlight specific areas where AI benefits the environment.

Climate modelling and disaster prediction

> Flood forecasting: Google’s Flood Hub uses AI to combine historical river levels, terrain data and hydrological models. It can forecast riverine floods up to seven days in advance and has expanded coverage to 80 countries, reaching 460 million people . The model improved reliability in Africa and Asia to match European standards.

> Weather forecasting: AI‑enhanced systems like DeepMind’s GraphCast analyze decades of atmospheric data to predict weather events. Reuters reports that such models provide highly specific forecasts — for instance, predicting heavy rain in a downtown street or mountainous valley — and outperform many traditional physics‑based models . These forecasts help communities prepare for extreme weather and optimize resource use.

A selection of GraphCast’s predictions rolling across 10 days:

> Wildfire and storm prediction: Machine‑learning algorithms detect patterns in satellite imagery and sensor data to identify potential wildfires and severe storms, enabling early evacuation and targeted interventions (general concept derived from Reuters and Google flood‑forecasting sources).

Energy system optimization with AI

> Data‑centre efficiency: DeepMind’s AI‑driven cooling control at Google’s data centres achieved a 40 % reduction in cooling energy use, yielding a 15 % reduction in overall power‑usage effectiveness (PUE) overhead . The system continuously adjusts cooling parameters in real time, setting new energy‑efficiency benchmarks.

> Building energy management: AI‑powered HVAC systems learn usage patterns and adjust heating and cooling accordingly. A Manhattan office building (45 Broadway) equipped with BrainBox AI software cut HVAC energy consumption by ≈15.8 % over 11 months, saving US$42 000 and reducing 37 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent. A study by Time estimated that integrating AI into HVAC systems could reduce energy use and carbon emissions by 8–19 %.

> Smart grids and renewable integration: AI algorithms balance electricity supply and demand, forecast renewable generation and manage battery storage. A PwC/Microsoft/Oxford University study described by Triple Pundit suggests that if AI drives energy‑efficiency gains even one‑tenth as fast as its adoption, the net impact of AI on global energy use could become neutral or positive. The same report notes that digital energy tools could save companies US$2 trillion per year by 2030 through optimized energy management .

> Vehicle‑to‑grid integration: Cornell University’s 2025 project funded by the Bezos Earth Fund is developing AI‑driven tools to coordinate charging and discharging of millions of electric vehicles (EVs) so they act as mobile grid batteries. The project seeks to decarbonize the power and transport sectors by using idle EVs (parked ≈95 % of the time) as a distributed energy reservoir, smoothing intermittent renewable supply and strengthening grid resilience.

Precision agriculture and resource conservation with AI

AI‑driven precision farming shows significant potential to reduce environmental impacts of agriculture while improving yields:

> Water and fertilizer efficiency: Smart irrigation systems powered by AI have reduced water use by up to 40 %. Targeted fertilizer recommendations improve soil health and cut costs by 20–35 %.

> Reduced pesticides and herbicides: Precision spraying guided by AI reduces pesticide use by 30–50 %. John Deere’s “See & Spray” system decreased herbicide application by up to 90 %, improved productivity by 20 % and lowered costs by 15 % on large farms in the U.S. and Europe.

> Disease and pest management: AI models can detect crop infections with up to 98 % accuracy, allowing early intervention and reducing pesticide use by 40 % . IBM Watson’s system predicted fungal disease outbreaks in Brazilian soybean farms, reducing infections by 40 %.

> Yield improvement: AI‑integrated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) increased crop yields by 15–30 % through continuous monitoring ; predictive analytics improved yield forecasts with 95 % accuracy, lowering farmer losses by 20–35 % . Indian startup Fasal improved grape yields by 20 % while cutting water use by 50 %, and CropIn increased wheat yields by 25 % and reduced post‑harvest losses.

Environmental monitoring and biodiversity protection

> Methane and pollution detection: AI systems can analyze satellite and sensor data to locate methane leaks, illegal deforestation or fishing, and pollution sources. UNEP highlighted AI’s potential to detect methane emissions, map dredging patterns and monitor biodiversity.

> Wildlife conservation: Computer vision models identify species from camera‑trap images, enabling conservationists to monitor endangered animals and combat poaching without invasive methods.

Negative Socio‑Environmental Impacts and Ethical Concerns of AI

Energy‑intensive data‑centre expansion: Generative AI’s appetite for computation drives rapid construction of data centres. MIT researchers warn that the pace of data‑centre build‑out means most of the necessary electricity will come from fossil‑fuel power plants .

1. Water depletion and local ecological disruption

Large data centres often cluster near rivers or communities with scarce water resources. UNEP warns that AI infrastructure could soon consume more water than some countries and that this water is often withdrawn from local supplies, harming aquatic ecosystems and competing with agriculture. Communities near data‑centre clusters may experience declining groundwater levels and increased water prices.

2. Raw‑material extraction and e‑waste

Demand for GPUs and accelerators accelerates mining of rare‑earth elements and cobalt. Extraction processes use toxic chemicals and produce hazardous waste . Short hardware lifecycles contribute to e‑waste; discarded servers contain mercury and lead and can leach into soil and water if not properly recycled.

3. Air pollution and health inequality:

The UC Riverside/Caltech study warns that meeting AI’s electricity demand with fossil‑fuel plants could cause ≈1 300 premature deaths per year and about US$20 billion in annual health costs by 2030 . Pollution from AI‑powered data centres disproportionately affects low‑income communities located near power plants and backup diesel generators .

4. Socio‑economic impacts in agriculture and labour:

While AI improves agricultural productivity, high costs of precision equipment (US$50 000–500 000) and subscription fees exclude smallholder farmers . Limited digital literacy and language barriers also hinder adoption . AI‑driven farm machinery reduces labour demand, potentially displacing workers . Concentration of agricultural data by large corporations raises concerns about data privacy, monopolization and bias .

Strategies for Sustainable AI

Energy‑efficient algorithms and hardware: Researchers and developers should design models with fewer parameters, employ pruning and quantization techniques, and prefer efficient architectures. Hardware innovations such as Google’s Ironwood TPU (designed for AI inference) reportedly doubled energy efficiency compared with its predecessor .

Renewable and low‑carbon power: Tech companies can power data centres with renewable energy and explore emerging low‑carbon sources like small modular reactors (SMRs). Several hyperscalers have committed to investing in nuclear projects, while some (e.g., Apple) run data centres on 100 % renewable energy. Building data‑centre structures from low‑carbon materials, such as wood, can further reduce embodied emissions.

Water‑smart cooling: Adopt technologies such as immersion cooling, heat‑pump systems and situating data centres in cooler climates to reduce water usage. Reusing waste heat for district heating can improve overall energy efficiency.

E‑waste management and circular design: Extend hardware lifespans through modular upgrades and design servers for disassembly and recycling. Encourage manufacturers to disclose material footprints and implement producer‑responsibility schemes.

Transparency and reporting: Regulators should require companies to disclose AI‑related energy consumption, water use, and emissions. UNEP advocates for standardized measurement and reporting frameworks , enabling policymakers to assess AI’s environmental impact accurately.

Equitable access and farmer support: In agriculture, governments can subsidize AI tools for smallholder farmers and invest in training programmes to improve digital literacy. Developing open‑source AI platforms and mobile‑friendly applications can broaden access .

AI for environmental good: Continue developing AI applications that reduce emissions elsewhere — such as smart grid management, optimized building control, precision agriculture and wildlife monitoring — so that efficiency gains can offset AI’s own footprint .

“AI’s environmental impact is dual‑edged. On one hand, the computational demands of large models and data centres drive up electricity consumption, water use, carbon emissions, and resource extraction. Without careful planning, AI could undermine climate goals and exacerbate pollution, inequity and resource scarcity. On the other hand, AI offers powerful tools for environmental stewardship: forecasting floods and extreme weather, optimizing energy systems and integrating renewables, improving building efficiency, conserving water and reducing chemical use in agriculture, and monitoring biodiversity. The challenge is to align AI development with sustainability, ensuring that efficiency gains and environmental monitoring capabilities outweigh the footprint of AI itself. Policies promoting renewable energy, transparent reporting, equitable access, and responsible innovation are essential to harness AI as a force for environmental good.”

Before we wrap up, let’s address a few questions that naturally arise when we talk about AI and the environment — questions that help us think more deeply about how we use technology today.

1. How does artificial intelligence contribute to climate change?

Ans: AI contributes to climate change primarily through energy consumption. Training large AI models like GPT-3 can use over 1,200 MWh of electricity, producing hundreds of tons of CO₂ emissions. Even after deployment, every AI query consumes energy — about five times more than a normal web search — adding to the overall carbon footprint.

2. Why do AI systems need so much water?

Ans: Data centres use water to cool high-performance servers that power AI models. On average, two litres of water are required for every kWh of electricity consumed. When millions of AI computations run daily, this demand strains local water resources — especially in regions already facing water scarcity.

3. Can AI also help reduce environmental damage?

Ans: Yes. When used wisely, AI can offset its own footprint. Examples include:

Flood and weather forecasting systems predicting disasters days in advance.

Smart grids that balance renewable power and reduce energy waste.

Precision agriculture cutting water use by 40 % and pesticide use by 30–50 %.

AI can thus serve as a vital tool for climate adaptation and sustainability.

4. What can individuals do to reduce AI’s environmental impact?

Ans: People can make small but meaningful changes:

Use AI only when necessary, avoid repetitive or trivial prompts.

Prefer eco-certified or renewable-powered platforms.

Keep devices longer and recycle responsibly to reduce e-waste.

Support policies demanding energy- and water-use transparency from tech firms.

5. Is sustainable AI development really achievable?

Ans: Yes — if innovation aligns with sustainability. Researchers are developing energy-efficient algorithms, companies are shifting to renewable-powered data centres, and policymakers are exploring reporting frameworks for emissions and water usage. The goal isn’t to limit AI’s growth but to ensure it evolves as a climate-conscious technology.

Shikha Kumari is an SEO, AEO, LEO — Organic Growth Expert with 7+ years of experience helping brands stay discoverable across platforms.