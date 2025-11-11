Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Rumoured To Come With An iPhone 17 Pro-Like Orange Colour Option

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch early next year, and now a new leak suggests that the Korean smartphone manufacturer is taking cues from Apple's recent flagship launch. Apple diteched the age-old black colourway to introduce a new striking Cosmic Orange colour option, which is slowly becoming a cult favourite among buyes. Samsung is looking to hop onto this new trend and bring a similar hue to its flagship series as well.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks has shared early CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Plus, hinting at a 'Cosmic Orange' finish that echoes the eye-catching hue expected on the iPhone 17 Pro. Described by many as 'orange is the new black' for Apple's device, this orange shade is expected bring a fresh, premium vibe to Samsung's flagship lineup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The renders showcase the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in this potential new colour, alongside more familiar tones like a milky white option as well. These images serve as a conceptual preview rather than a confirmed release, and should be taken with a grain of salt .

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications (rumoured)

Beyond the aesthetics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone could run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the region, paired with 12GB of RAM.

The phone is rumoured to have a triple rear camera array - a 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. A 4,900mAh battery rounds out the specs, expeted to support all-day usage.