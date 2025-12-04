Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) Highlights Tech As Key To Northeast's Climate Resilience & Security | IANS

New Delhi: Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) said that the Northeast's climatic realities, frequent landslides, cloudbursts, long monsoon spells and high seismicity make predictive technology indispensable.

Addressing the North East Conclave held in New Delhi under the GeoSmart World Conference & Expo 2025, the Governor said that with modern remote sensing satellites, Doppler radars, hydrological models and loT sensors, the region can forecast landslides up to 72 hours in advance, monitor river levels in real time, and issue early warnings that reach both citizens and security forces.

"Technology is no longer a luxury for the Northeast. It is the foundation of a climate-resilient future," he said.

General Singh (Retd) spotlighted the strategic significance of Mizoram's international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar. He stressed that smart connectivity and secure border management-using drones, sensors, integrated surveillance and resilient communication systems, are critical for combating illegal movements, enhancing disaster response, and supporting security personnel deployed in difficult terrain.

Highlighting Mizoram's vast potential in agro-forestry, bamboo processing, renewable energy, ecotourism, horticulture, and traditional crafts, he underscored how technology can catalyse sustainable economic growth, he stated.

Precision agriculture, soil health mapping, yield prediction, and spatial planning, the Governor said, can help reduce dependence on shifting cultivation and strengthen long-term ecological balance.

He outlined future pathways for the region, emphasising the need for a unified geospatial platform for the entire Northeast, a strong indigenous drone ecosystem, and large-scale skill development in GIS, remote sensing, AI-based terrain analytics, UAV operations, and climate modelling.

General Singh (Retd) called for deeper civil-military collaboration, greater involvement of academia and startups, and motivation for youth to embrace technology-oriented careers.

With characteristic warmth, he added that professionals from across India should spend time working in the Northeast, "a place where the air is clean, the skies are blue, and the possibilities are endless."

"Mizoram and the Northeast are not just regions of hills and valleys; they are lands of immense possibility. With wisdom, sensitivity and technological vision, we can build a future that is resilient, sustainable, secure and prosperous for generations to come."

He highlighted that the last 11-12 years have marked a dramatic shift, with unprecedented efforts to bridge infrastructural gaps and integrate the region more closely with India's development trajectory.

Illustrating the magnitude of progress, the Governor shared the story of Mizoram's railway connectivity, a project launched in 2015 that successfully brought the railway line to Aizawl, which demonstrates the complexity of terrain and the determination driving transformative change.

"This kind of engineering achievement was unheard of earlier, and it reflects the commitment to ensure our Northeast never remains what it used to be," he said.

General Singh (Retd) emphasised Mizoram's unique position in India's national fabric-a region of extraordinary biodiversity, cultural richness, and strategic importance, yet shaped by fragile slopes, seismic vulnerability, and dispersed settlements.

These very challenges, he said, underline why advanced geospatial and digital technologies must be embedded into every stage of planning.

He called geospatial intelligence a force multiplier for development, explaining how terrain-informed governance, remote sensing, digital twins and GIS-based modelling can guide everything from road alignments and service delivery to environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

For a state like Mizoram, where linear settlements stretch along narrow hill ridges and ecological sensitivity is high, such tools are essential for safeguarding both livelihoods and landscapes.

The North East Conclave at GeoSmart World Conference & Expo 2025 brought the spotlight firmly on the wider North-Eastern region, underscoring how technology-led development is reshaping one of India's most bio-diverse and strategically significant geographies.

