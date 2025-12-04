 New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNew Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission

New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO has successfully conducted the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test for the Gaganyaan crew module, marking a key milestone toward India’s first human spaceflight. The test validated the parachute system under extreme descent conditions, advancing human-rating efforts. The govt aims to launch the first crewed mission by early 2027, with crew safety & rigorous reviews prioritised throughout.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh | PTI

New Delhi: The recent Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT), successfully conducted by ISRO, marks the readiness of the national space agency for Gaganyaan -- India's first human spaceflight mission, Union Minister of State for Science &amp; Technology Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The important test on the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan crew module was conducted at the Babina Field Firing Range (BFFR), Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on November 3.

The test "marked a crucial step in strengthening the mission-readiness roadmap for India’s first human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Read Also
New iPhone 17e May Launch In Early 2026: What Changes To Expect
article-image

"The IMAT is a crucial component of the ongoing qualification campaign for the Crew Module’s parachute-based deceleration system, one of the most critical human-rating elements of the mission," he added.

FPJ Shorts
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Singh explained that the latest IMAT simulated one of the most extreme descent conditions: a deliberate delay in the disreefing sequence between the two main parachutes.

"This high-stress scenario was successfully demonstrated, validating both the structural integrity and the load-bearing performance of the system under asymmetric forces," he added.

The Minister noted that this successful test significantly advances the human-rating process and supports the Government’s target of launching the first crewed Gaganyaan mission by the first quarter of 2027.

Read Also
‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy
article-image

Further, Singh stated that ISRO regularly subjects the Crew Module parachute system and all associated test results to independent and rigorous review mechanisms.

"These include the Design Review Team (DRT), the Independent Assessment Committee, and the National Advisory Panel (NAP) for Human Rating and Certification, comprising eminent experts from across the country," he said, emphasising that these institutionalised forums ensure thorough scrutiny of all human-rating elements.

Singh also reaffirmed that crew safety remains the foremost priority for the Gaganyaan mission.

Read Also
Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major...
article-image

"All systems undergo intensive testing and expert review, and lessons from every qualification test are carefully analysed, incorporated into system improvements, and subsequently revalidated," the MoS said.

He further highlighted that astronaut training includes comprehensive simulations of emergency scenarios, survival procedures for off-nominal landings, operation of emergency survival kits, and continued psychological support to ensure holistic readiness of the Gaganyatris.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission

New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission

New iPhone 17e May Launch In Early 2026: What Changes To Expect

New iPhone 17e May Launch In Early 2026: What Changes To Expect

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

Realme Watch 5 With Up To 20 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Watch 5 With Up To 20 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major...

Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major...