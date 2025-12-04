 India To Host India-AI Impact Summit 2026 From Feb 16–20, Marking Global South's First Global AI Summit
India To Host India-AI Impact Summit 2026 From Feb 16–20, Marking Global South's First Global AI Summit

India will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16–20, marking the first global AI summit held in the Global South. The summit emphasizes inclusive, responsible AI governance aligned with PM Modi’s vision of using AI for real-world solutions. It will focus on themes like safety, innovation, and social good, aiming to foster global cooperation on AI development.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
India To Host India-AI Impact Summit 2026 From Feb 16–20, Marking Global South's First Global AI Summit | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Reflecting India’s growing role in global AI discussions, the country will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 here from February 16–20, the government said on Wednesday.

For the first time, the global AI summit series will take place in the Global South and the shift signals a broader move toward a more inclusive global AI dialogue, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, in Lok Sabha.

“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government is democratising the development and usage of technology. The focus is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for solving real-world problems and ultimately improving lives across various sectors,” said the minister.

In this regard, the government has taken an inclusive and innovation-friendly approach to AI governance. India’s AI strategy has been formed after studying legal frameworks around the world and extensive consultation with stakeholders. A key pillar of India’s AI strategy is its balanced and pragmatic techno-legal approach to regulation.

The summit reflects India’s growing role in global AI discussions. It follows the UK AI Safety Summit, AI Seoul Summit, Paris AI Action Summit (which India co-chaired), and the Global AI Summit on Africa.

This demonstrates that the Summit is situated within a broader global discourse and seeks to contribute to harmonised international cooperation on responsible AI development, said the minister.

The thematic priorities of the Summit, referred to as the seven ‘Chakras’, underline its key objectives. These include Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Democratizing AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development and Social Good.

These thematic areas encompass issues such as AI safety, data governance, transparency, human-centred development and accountability frameworks. These discussions are aligned to drive the strategic direction of the Summit’s events and deliberations.

The Summit is intended to generate actionable recommendations that contribute to long-term AI governance objectives rather than framing immediate binding regulations.

