Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Where to watch the live event on Wednesday

Microsoft is expected to launch new Surface products during their event on Wednesday. | @kunalgrewal993 (twitter)

After Apple's fall event, Microsoft is hosting its annual fall event this Wednesday. The event on Wednesday is most likely to feature updates to its Surface line of PC products. The company hasn't revealed much about the event except that they will be discussing their products.

Where to Watch Microsoft Surface Event 2022?

The event will start at 7:30 pm IST on October 12, 2022. The event will be livestreamed on Microsoft's website. They usually livestream its past events on its social media channel like YouTube but they haven't made any official announcements or posted a placeholder video.

What to expect?

Microsoft has been pushing out updates to the Surface product a couple of times each year. The most recent launch was in June 2022 with the Surface Laptop go 2. The flagship product by Microsoft is the Surface Pro line. It is a Window tablet paired with a keyboard cover that is sold separately. The most recent version, the Surface Pro 8 was released in 2021.

If this gets updated then it is very likely that the new one would be called Surface Pro 9. It is also likely that they will release the Surface Laptop 5.

Other Surface products include the Surface Book 2-in-1, the Surface Go budget tablet, the Surface Studio desktop and the Surface Studio Laptop. But most of these products get less frequent updates.