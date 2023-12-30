 Job Alert: Wave Of Employment Opportunities In Artificial Intelligence Industry Likely In 2024, Over 3 Lakh New Gen AI Jobs Expected By 2025
According to a report, new AI job roles will be available in 2024 and there could be more than 3 lakh generative AI-related jobs in India by 2025.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi, December 30: The tech sector worldwide including in India was marred by layoffs in 2023. However, there could be a wave of new jobs in 2024 due to the increasing demand for talent in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI. According to a report, new AI job roles will be available in 2024 and there could be more than 3 lakh generative AI-related jobs in India by 2025.

According to Krishna Vij, Business Head of TeamLease Digital, there is a gap between demand and supply with regards to AI talent in India. "India had approximately 4 lakh AI-skilled professionals in 2023 as against a demand for nearly 6 lakh professionals," she was quoted as saying in the report. Since top IT firms are keen to invest in AI, more than 3 lakh jobs are likely to be created, she added.

Emerging new AI job roles

As per the TeamLease Digital, a tech staffing and solutions provider, new job roles are emerging with increasing interest and advancement in AI. AI ethics specialists, AI learning architects, robotics engineers, AI solution managers, compliance specialists, customer experience analysts, chatbot developers, AI curriculum developers, supply chain optimisation specialists are some new roles that could be in demand soon.

Growing demand for project managers

Companies are realizing the potential of AI to boost efficiency, gain insights, and create new products and services, leading them to invest heavily in talent. This means AI jobs are not only plentiful but also offer high salaries and promising career paths.

As AI industry is growing, IT firms are looking to full the position of project manager who can deliver desired results with efficiency and within a time frame. A project manager in India can earn between Rs 8,00,000 to 1,500,000 annually, the report said.

