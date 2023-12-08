Google's New AI Model, Gemini, Is Redefining Boundaries Of Artificial Intelligence; Here's How

Google’s new AI model, Gemini, is redefining the boundaries of artificial intelligence. Boasting unprecedented capabilities in comprehension, summarization, reasoning, coding, and planning, Gemini stands out as a potential ChatGPT rival. This innovative model is available in three variants: Pro, Ultra, and Nano, each tailored to specific user needs.

How is Gemini Integrated with Google Bard?

Gemini’s integration with Google’s chatbot Bard offers users an immersive text-based interaction experience. This combination positions Bard as a strong competitor to ChatGPT. Although currently restricted to English, Gemini is accessible globally, allowing users in 170 countries, including India, to experience its capabilities through Bard.

Gemini’s Wide-Ranging Abilities

Gemini Nano: Enhances features like summarization in the Recorder app and Smart Reply on Gboard.

Gemini Pro: Available for free within Bard, it lets users explore advanced text-based interactions.

Gemini Ultra: This version of Gemini excels in academic tests, surpassing human experts in the MMLU test — a benchmark that evaluates the knowledge language models acquire during pretraining, covering a vast array of subjects.

Coding Prowess and AlphaCode 2

Gemini demonstrates exceptional coding abilities, understanding and generating high-quality code in popular programming languages. Its application in Google’s AlphaCode 2 shows proficiency in solving complex programming problems, indicating a significant advancement in AI-powered coding systems.

How to Access Gemini in India?

Indian users can experience Gemini Pro through Bard by signing in with their Google account on the Bard website. The integration, currently limited to text-based interactions and available only in English, promises to enrich the chat experience.

What are Gemini’s Limitations?

While Gemini Pro’s integration with Bard marks a significant advancement, there are limitations:

Language and Integration Constraints: Currently, only the English language is supported, with limited integration capabilities within Bard.

Geographical Limitations: Unavailable in the European Union, Gemini Pro’s reach is somewhat restricted.

Text-Based Focus: The current version of Gemini Pro in Bard is text-only, with multimedia interactions expected in future updates.

How does Gemini work on the Pixel 8 Pro?

Alongside the wider release of Gemini, Google has also unveiled a groundbreaking Feature Drop for Pixel device owners. This update introduces Gemini and the kind of additions it can help add to the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch.

Gemini’s Debut on Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro now hosts Gemini Nano, the most efficient version of Google’s AI model. Running on the Google Tensor G3, Gemini Nano enhances the Pixel 8 Pro with remarkable AI capabilities, all processed directly on the device for heightened security and reduced latency.

Key Features on Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano

Summarize in Recorder: Effortlessly condense recorded conversations into summaries, even offline, thanks to Gemini Nano.

Smart Reply in Gboard: Currently in a US preview, this feature suggests context-aware responses in apps like WhatsApp.

Enhanced Multimedia Experiences: Video Boost and Night Sight videos bring color and clarity to your videos, even in low-light conditions. The Night Sight in Timelapse offers vibrant, detailed captures, while Google Photos' improved Portrait light and Photo Unblur ensure your photos are always stunning.

Productivity Boosts: The Pixel Fold’s Dual Screen Preview, high-quality video calls via a USB connection, and enhanced document scans with the Clean feature mark significant productivity improvements.

Privacy and Convenience: Pixel’s new Repair Mode and smart replies in Call Screen bolster privacy and convenience, while the Pixel Watch syncs seamlessly for easy device unlocking.

Pixel Watch and Expanded Features

The Pixel Watch introduces easy unlocking for Pixel phones and boasts new watch face designs.

Language support in the Recorder app now spans 28 new languages, with expanded call assistance features in the UK.

Android AICore – The New AI Backbone

Android 14 sees the introduction of Android AICore, a foundational model providing access to Gemini Nano. This system service is primed for privacy, aligning with Android's Private Compute Core for secure, transparent AI interactions. AICore is a game-changer for app developers, offering an open door to Gemini's vast AI potential.

In summary, Google’s latest Feature Drop with Gemini and Android AICore heralds a new era of intelligent, user-centric technology, making the Pixel smartphone and Pixel Watch more intuitive, productive, and privacy-focused than ever.

