Google Launches Gemini AI Model Variants; 'Gemini Nano' Integrated Into Pixel 8 Pro

Google Launches Gemini AI Model |

Google, which has introduced Gemini, the most capable and flexible AI model in three different sizes -- Ultra, Pro and Nano, has said that the "Gemini Nano", which it says is the most efficient model built for on-device tasks, is now running on Pixel 8 Pro.

Gemini represents a significant leap forward in how AI can help improve our daily lives. Welcome to the Gemini era → https://t.co/vmnUvVT2X7 pic.twitter.com/r6Q5Qq7wYH — Google (@Google) December 7, 2023

Google Tensor G3 Powers Gemini Nano Smartphone's Advanced Features and Security

With Gemini Nano, the smartphone will use the power of Google Tensor G3 to deliver two expanded features -- Summarise in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. The AI model will also offer several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone, as well as offering the ability to use features without a network connection.

Gemini Nano is now running on #Pixel8 Pro. Learn how it’s powering Summarize in the Recorder App and Smart Reply in Gboard — and get the scoop on all the latest updates coming to Pixel. #GeminiAI https://t.co/jyE2e0E6U8 — Google (@Google) December 7, 2023

"In addition to Gemini Nano now running on-device, the broader family of Gemini models will unlock new capabilities for the Assistant with Bard experience early next year on Pixel," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

With Summarise in Recorder, users of the Pixel 8 Pro will get a summary of their recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more -- even without a network connection. Moreover, the tech giant said that Gemini Nano will start to power Smart Reply in Gboard as a developer preview inside Pixel 8 Pro devices.

"Available now to try with WhatsApp and coming to more apps next year, the on-device AI model saves you time by suggesting high-quality responses with conversational awareness," Google said.

Gemini Nano on #Pixel8 Pro is also starting to power Smart Reply in Gboard, which suggests high-quality responses to messages. It’s available now in English for developer preview in WhatsApp, and coming to more apps next year. pic.twitter.com/Lp9stPxU7s — Google (@Google) December 6, 2023

Google Tensor G3 Enhances Video Stability and Image Quality in Pixel 8 Pro

Using the power of Google Tensor G3, the company said that users will no longer have to worry about shaky or imperfect videos. Video Boost on Pixel 8 Pro uploads users' videos to the cloud where the company's computational photography models adjust colour, lighting, stabilisation and graininess. With improved Portrait light in Google Photos, a new AI model enables Balance light to easily remove harsh shadows and improve portrait photos that are new or old, the company mentioned.