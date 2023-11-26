NCLAT Defers Final Hearing Of Google's Plea Against ₹936 cr CCI Penalty | Image: Google (Representative)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday, November 24 announced the adjournment of the final hearing concerning the appeal of tech giant Google against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) imposition of a Rs 936 crore penalty.

The penalty was imposed on Google due to alleged abuse of its dominant position within the Play Store ecosystem.

On November 24, the NCLAT issued a notice postponing Google's appeal hearing, which was initially scheduled for November 28.

Earlier, on September 25, the appellate tribunal had announced that it will begin the final hearing for the case.

Google fined Rs 936 crore in penalty by CCI

Alphabet Inc's Google was fined Rs 936 crore on October 25,2022 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its position in respect to Play Store policies. This was after they conducted another probe this month and found Google guilty of using its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

Apart from that, the tech giant was also fined Rs 1,300 in October 2022 for using its dominant position in the smartphone market to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube.

In October 2022, Google was fined over Rs 2,200 crore in two separate rulings by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).