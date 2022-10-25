Google fined Rs 936 crore in second penalty by CCI

Alphabet Inc's Google was fined Rs 936 crore on Tuesday by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its position in respect to Play Store policies. This was after they conducted another probe this month and found Google guilty of using its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

The Watchdog has also asked them to cease and desist from business practices and modify their conduct within a defined timeline.

The tech giant was fined Rs 1,300 earlier this month for using its dominant position in the smartphone market to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube.

CCI had earlier this month also fined MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd. and Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. (OYO) Rs 223 crores and Rs 169 crore respectively. This was because the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) Treebo and FabHotels took MMT-GO and OYO ti the CCI for abusing their dominance and controlling prices in the market.