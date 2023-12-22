Airports Authority Of India Announces 119 Job Vacancies: Apply Now!

Representative Image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revealed opportunities for junior and senior assistant roles. Applications will open on December 27 and close on January 26. Prospective candidates can apply through the official website www.aai.aero. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 119 vacancies.

Here's the vacancy details:

There are 73 openings for Junior Assistant (Fire Service),

2 openings for Junior Assistant (Office) NE,

25 openings for Senior Assistant (Electronics),

19 openings for Senior Assistant (Accounts).

Candidates applying must be between 18 and 30 years old by December 20, 2023. The application fee is ₹1000, but certain groups, including women, SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI (as per the Apprentices Act 1961), are exempt from paying the fee.

How to apply:

Go to the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero.

Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Find the registration link under "Direct Recruitment for ​Jr.Asst (Fire Service) under SRD, Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Electronics), Sr.Asst(Accounts) in AAI Southern Region - Advt. No.SR/01/2023."

Complete the registration.

Upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) (Rs 31,000 - ₹ 92,000)

Junior Assistant (Office) (Rs 31,000 - ₹ 92,000)

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (Rs 36,000 - ₹ 1,10,000)

Senior Assistant (Accounts) (Rs 36,000 - ₹ 1,10,000)

In accordance with the Airports Authority of India Rules & Regulations, employees are entitled to various benefits such as dearness allowance, perks, HRA, CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, and Medical Benefits, in addition to their basic pay.

For more information, individuals can refer to the provided official notification here.