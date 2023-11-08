 JioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechJioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599

JioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599

It also comes with digital cameras for video calling & photography and comes loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
JioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599 |

Reliance Jio's 4G keypad smartphone 'JioPhone Prima' is now available to purchase at Rs 2,599 in the country.

Users can buy the phone at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance Digital, JioMart & Amazon. JioPhone Prima is based on the Kai-OS platform, an open-source project-based mobile operating system, which gives access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant.

It also comes with digital cameras for video calling & photography and comes loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design.

The phone features a 2.4-inch display screen, 1800mAh battery, and comes with a support of 23 languages. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga-fibre service to provide high-speed, affordable Internet services in inaccessible areas across the country. Called JioSpaceFiber, it was showcased on the first day of 'India Mobile Congress 2023' in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jio is partnering with Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES to access the world's latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering gigabit, fibre-like services from space.

Read Also
SEPHORA Partners With Reliance Retail Ventures To Transform India's Prestige Beauty Segment
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599

JioPhone Prima 4G Keypad Phone Now Goes On Sale At ₹2,599

Rachit Pokhriyal: From Rishikesh to Tech Pioneer in Data Science, AI, and Digital Marketing

Rachit Pokhriyal: From Rishikesh to Tech Pioneer in Data Science, AI, and Digital Marketing

WhatsApp AI Tool Displays Stickers Of Kids With Guns When Prompted With 'Palestinian', 'Palestine',...

WhatsApp AI Tool Displays Stickers Of Kids With Guns When Prompted With 'Palestinian', 'Palestine',...

Musk Says X Premium Subscribers To Get Early Access To Chatbot Grok

Musk Says X Premium Subscribers To Get Early Access To Chatbot Grok

Google Ends US Dollar 15 Billion Deal With Lead Developer For US Campuses

Google Ends US Dollar 15 Billion Deal With Lead Developer For US Campuses