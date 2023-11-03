SEPHORA Partners With Reliance Retail Ventures To Transform India's Prestige Beauty Segment |

SEPHORA, the world’s leading omni-channel prestige beauty retailer, announced a partnership with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to advance their shared ambition to develop and define the future of prestige beauty retail in India, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The partnership gives RRVL exclusive rights to build and enhance Sephora’s presence in India across channels.

About the Partnership

As part of the partnership with Sephora, Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited will take over the current India operations of Sephora's 26 stores across 13 cities from Arvind Fashions Limited, as it sets in motion a plan to expand Sephora's presence in the country.

During this period of transition, the stores and website will be operating business as usual. Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited operates the beauty business for RRVL and this partnership will boost its portfolio of offerings.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with the largest retail group in India to stepchange our business. Rising affluence, increasing urbanisation and the proliferation of social media have driven greater awareness of self-care and beauty, unlocking major opportunities for prestige beauty," said Alia Gogi, Asia President, SEPHORA.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Sephora, a global leader in beauty. The burgeoning Indian beauty market is being propelled by a new generation of customers with a strong desire to express their individuality, rising aesthetic refinement and a growing number of women in the young workforce of India," said V Subramaniam, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Read Also Reliance Industries Shares Climb Over 2% After Q2 Earnings

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)