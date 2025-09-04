iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked in Video Just Days Before Launch, Big Design Change Expected

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked in Video Just Days Before Launch, Big Design Chabge Expected | X/ Apple Club

With Apple's 'Awe-dropping' iPhone 17 series launch event just days away on September 9, excitement is building around the new lineup. A recently leaked hands-on video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, offers a tantalizing glimpse of the flagship's redesigned look, sparking buzz among tech enthusiasts. As anticipation grows for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air, here’s what the leaked video reveals about the Pro Max’s design and expected upgrades.

The leaked video, posted on X (shared first on Weibo), showcases the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking design overhaul. The most noticeable change is an expanded camera island spanning the top of the rear panel, a departure from the traditional square module seen in previous models. The lower half of the back appears to feature a distinct texture, though it remains unclear whether the material is aluminum or glass. This design shift aligns with earlier rumors suggesting a modern, futuristic aesthetic for the Pro models.

While the video has generated significant buzz, its authenticity is unconfirmed. The footage could depict a real prototype, a dummy unit, or a fabricated model. Speculation persists about whether the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an aluminum back, as rumored, or retain the glass back for wireless charging compatibility. Official confirmation of these design changes will only come at Apple’s launch event on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST.

The leaked video suggests the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be slightly thicker than its predecessor, potentially measuring 8.7mm. This increased thickness could accommodate significant hardware enhancements, including the rumoured vapor chamber cooling system for improved thermal performance and a larger battery, rumoured to reach up to 5,000mAh. These upgrades could position the iPhone 17 Pro Max as a powerhouse, offering extended battery life and better performance for demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.

What to Expect at Apple's Launch Event?

Apple’s upcoming event is expected to unveil the full iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the Pro models. Alongside the design changes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a triple 48-megapixel camera system, a 24-megapixel front camera, and the A19 Pro chip. The event will also likely introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 and other products, making it a packed showcase of Apple’s latest innovations.