iPhone 14 Plus sales begin in India from today

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is available for sale in India from today. The phone can be purchased online from e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart or from the Apple India store. Offline the mobile phones will be available at stores like Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.

The Cupertino-based giant introduced iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 22. But, except the Plus variant, all the other models went on sale last month.

How much does iPhone 14 Plus cost?

In India, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. If you want to buy a 256GB iPhone 14 Plus phone then the cost will be Rs 99,900 and the 512GB phone is for Rs 119,900. The standard iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900. This is for the first time that an Apple phone with a 6.7-inch screen is available under a Lakh.

In case you are looking for a discount then as a part of the launch offer, Apple is offering a ₹7,000 instant discount if you purchase the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store. Furthermore, if you have an old iPhone then you can trade it on the platform and get an additional discount.

iPhone 14 Plus features

Just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus features a 6,7-inch liquid retina display, except it has a wide notch and not a Dynamic Island style notch. Except for the screen, all the other features are the same as the iPhone 14 series.

According to Apple, this phone has the longest battery life ever with up to 26 hours of video playback. It is powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset which is also used in the iPhone 13 series. The phone has a Ceramic Shield front cover protection against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.

iPhone 14 has a 12MP primary lens and a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture that helps improve low-light performance. For better video quality Apple has introduced a new Action mode that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when the video is being recorded. Additionally, it also has a Cinematic mode that will allow users to capture 4K videos at 30 fps and 24 fps.