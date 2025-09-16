iOS 26 Review: A Lot Has Changed!

iOS 26 brings a new expressive 'Liquid Glass' design |

Apple released the iOS 26 update yesterday, and I've been poking around my iPhone like a kid in a candy store. As someone who's bounced between iOS and Android for years, I was curious to see if Apple's latest would wow me or just feel like a shiny coat of paint on the same old house. Spoiler: It's mostly the paint, but dang, it's pretty. I'll break this down by categories, rating each out of 5 based on how it stacks up to expectations, usability, and that "wow" factor. Apple loves to act like they invented the wheel every year, let’s see if they really did with its latest software update.

iOS 26: Design and User Interface

Let's start with the star of the show – this Liquid Glass nonsense that Apple won't stop talking about. I'll admit it: I was skeptical. Another design language that sounds like it was named by someone who's never seen actual glass? But here's the thing – it works.

The translucent elements actually behave like real glass, allowing light and color to filter through buttons, menus, and interface elements. It's subtle enough to not feel gimmicky, but noticeable enough that you'll find yourself tilting your phone just to watch the light reflections dance across buttons. Very Nintendo 3DS vibes, as some have noted, but in a good way.

Notifications now bounce in from the top like they're excited to see you, and buttons in apps like Camera or Safari hide away until you need them, condensing into tiny dots or sliders for a cleaner look. The whole UI has this subtle sheen that reacts to your movements, and it's a nice evolution from the flat designs we've had forever.

iOS 26 | FPJ

The Lock screen got a major glow-up too. The time widget now adapts to the subject of your photos and responds to incoming notifications. It's one of those "why didn't they think of this sooner?" moments. Plus, those new spatial scenes add actual depth to wallpapers – Android 16 could never.

But honestly, is it revolutionary? Not really, it feels like Apple finally borrowed a page from Android's Material You, which has been playing with dynamic themes since Android 12.

Rating: 4/5 – Even though Apple is late to the party, iOS 26 is still pretty gorgeous.

iOS 26: Customisation Options

Apple's loosening the reins a bit here. The Lock Screen now has adaptive time that shifts around your wallpaper photo so it doesn't block the good stuff, plus a 3D effect that tilts with your phone – cute for showing off. Home Screen icons can be tinted any colour, switched to tinted/dark/clear modes, or made translucent for that Liquid Glass integration. You can reorder and pin collections in Photos, and even set dynamic backgrounds in Messages from your pics or AI-generated art.

It's fun, but sarcastic me has to point out: Android 16 has had deeper customization for ages. iOS 26 lets you change more defaults now, like apps for file types, but it's still locked down compared to Android's wild west. One nuance: The clear icon mode looks slick but can make apps harder to spot in bright light – a small annoyance.

Rating: 3.5/5 – Better than before, but Apple, stop gatekeeping and give us a taste of what true freedom looks like.

iOS 26: Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence got some serious upgrades that make Siri slightly less embarrassing at parties. Visual Intelligence can now understand what's on your screen and answer questions about what you're looking at. Point it at a restaurant menu, and it'll tell you what's vegetarian. Show it a math problem, and it'll solve it. It's like having a really smart friend who never gets tired of your dumb questions.

Genmoji and Image Playground also got new features, and honestly, the Genmoji improvements are addictive. I've already created 17 different variations of my cat wearing tiny hats. Is this what peak productivity looks like in 2025?

The system-wide translation is a game-changer for international users, though Google has been doing this for years. Classic Apple – arrive late to the party but bring really good wine.

Rating: 4/5 – Impressive and fun, but nothing compared to the new Pixel 10 series and its AI capabilities.

iOS 26: Core Apps Enhancements

Apple Games App

The new Apple Games app is... interesting. It gives players a single destination for all their games, which sounds great in theory. In practice, it's basically a glorified launcher that makes me miss just having games scattered across my home screen. It's not bad, just unnecessary. Like most Apple apps these days.

Messages and Phone App Updates

Messages gets new backgrounds and polling features, while the Phone app received a fresh design with smart new features and call screening. The call screening assistant is actually useful – it filters out spam calls better than my trust issues filter out bad dates. The Messages polling feature is perfect for group chats where nobody can decide where to eat (so, every group chat ever). Of course, this is limited to only when messaging to other iPhone users. UI for both the apps has completely changed. Voicemails no longer sit at the bottom and are hidden in the menu bar on top. The search option in both Message and Phone apps has moved to the bottom and does take some getting used to.

iOS 26 Messages App | FPJ

Wallet Intelligence

The Wallet app is smarter and can now track all your orders. This is genuinely useful for someone like me who orders too much stuff online and then panics when packages arrive. It aggregates tracking info from multiple sources, which is convenient.

Apple Music & Maps Apps

Both got incremental updates that you'll probably never notice unless you're the type of person who reads release notes for fun. The Music app has some new organisational features, and Maps got... more Maps stuff. Revolutionary? No. Functional? Sure.

Rating: 4/5 – Practical upgrades that make daily life easier.

iOS 26: Performance and Battery Life

Here's where iOS 26 actually impresses. The new Adaptive Power feature makes minor adjustments like reducing screen brightness and slowing down processes during higher usage, without blocking background activities like traditional low power mode. It's subtle but effective – my iPhone 15 Pro lasted a full day of heavy usage without me babying it.

The Liquid Glass animations are surprisingly smooth, even on older devices. My friend's iPhone 12 handles it without breaking a sweat, which is more than I can say for most Android skins attempting flashy visual effects. No major hiccups, but on older models, some AI features are limited.

Rating: 4/5 – Smooth as butter, improved battery life.

iOS 26: Verdict

Overall Rating: 4/5

iOS 26 is Apple's best software release in years. The Liquid Glass design isn't just pretty – it's functional pretty, which is rare for Apple. The AI improvements actually feel useful rather than gimmicky, and the performance optimizations mean your phone might actually last a full day.

Is it perfect? Absolutely not. The new design occasionally prioritizes aesthetics over usability, some features feel half-baked, and Apple's still playing catch-up in areas where Android has been dominant for years.

But here's the thing – for the first time since iOS 14, using an iPhone feels genuinely exciting again. The animations are delightful, the new features are mostly useful, and I haven't wanted to throw my phone at the wall even once today.

If you're on the fence about updating, just do it. Worst case scenario, you'll have a prettier phone. Best case? You might remember why you bought an iPhone in the first place.

The real question is: do you want an OS that lets you do anything, or one that does specific things really, really well? iOS 26 is firmly in the latter camp, and for the first time in years, that doesn't feel like settling.

iOS 26 is now available for iPhone 11 and newer models.