 iOS 26 Now Rolling Out For Users In India: How To Update
iOS 26 introduces a major design overhaul called Liquid Glass, enhanced Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT-5 integration, live translation in Phone and Messages, and customisable polls plus spam filters in the Messages app.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Check for the iOS 26 update in Settings

Apple is now rolling out iOS 26 software update to compatible users in India. The update is rolling out to iPhone 11 and above devices, and it brings a major design overhaul called Liquid Glass, enhanced Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT-5 integration, live translation in Phone and Messages, and customisable polls plus spam filters in the Messages app.

iPhone users in India have started receiving a notification, announcing the arrival of the update on their phones. Apple notifies users that the update can be installed right away or that the phone will automatically be upgraded overnight. Ensure, that your phone is charged up to 80 percent and is connected to your Wi-Fi through the night.

Alternatively, users can check for the update by going to Settings > Software Update. If the new update has arrived for your device, it will be available to download and install. It is also important to note that newer iPhone models may get the update first, with older models receiving it later in batches. Stay patient as all users are likley to get the update in the next 2-3 days.

iOS 26 new features

Apple's iOS 26 comes with its bold Liquid Glass interface, the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7, featuring translucent menus, fluid animations, and adaptive lock screen displays. This update, compatible with iPhone 11 and newer, introduces powerful Apple Intelligence enhancements, including ChatGPT-5 integration for smarter AI responses, live translation for calls and messages, and a new call screening feature to combat spam. The Messages app gets a boost with customisable polls, themed backgrounds, and spam filtering, while Apple Maps now learns your routes for proactive delay alerts. A new Games app and CarPlay upgrades, like video streaming via AirPlay, round out this transformative release.

