Nothing Unveils CMF Headphone Pro With Up To 100 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specifications, More

Nothing has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the CMF Headphone Pro, its first headphones under the CMF sub-brand. Boasting a modular design for personalisation, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB, high-resolution audio support with LDAC codec, and an astonishing battery life of up to 100 hours without ANC. With tactile controls, spatial audio, and seamless integration for AI features like ChatGPT.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price and Availability

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at $99 (approximately Rs. 8,785), £79, or €99, and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green colors, with extra ear cushions sold separately. It's available now on nothing.tech and select retail partners, with a US launch set for October 7. Details on India pricing and release date are yet to be announced.

CMF Headphone Pro: New Features

The CMF Headphone Pro emphasises customisation with replaceable ear cushions available in mix-and-match colours, allowing users to personalise their look. It includes innovative tactile controls: an Energy Slider for adjusting bass and treble, a Roller for volume control, play/pause, and ANC toggling, and a configurable Button that can serve as an AI shortcut (e.g., for ChatGPT), ANC mode switching, or microphone management.

Audio quality is enhanced by 40mm custom dynamic drivers, Hi-Res certification for wired and wireless modes, and Personal Sound technology powered by Audiodo, which tailors output to the user's hearing profile. The adaptive ANC system uses three hybrid microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls, plus Transparency Mode for ambient awareness. Additional perks include Spatial Audio with Cinema and Concert modes for immersive 3D sound, low-latency mode under 120ms for gaming, and in-ear detection.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, supporting Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, dual device connections, and control customization via the Nothing X app. The headphones are IPX2-rated for splash resistance, making them suitable for light workouts or daily use.

CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications

- Drivers: 40mm dynamic driver with PEN+PU diaphragm

- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4; codecs: AAC, SBC, LDAC; Hi-Res audio; compatible with Android 5.1+ and iOS 13+; Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair; dual connection

- Noise Cancellation: Up to 40dB personalized ANC (2000Hz); Environment Adaptive ANC; 3-mic ENC for calls; Wind Noise Conduction Mesh; Transparency Mode

- Controls: Roller, Slider, and Button for play/pause, track skipping, call management, ANC/Transparency switching, assistant launch, and volume

- Battery: 720mAh; up to 100 hours playback (without ANC) or 50 hours (with ANC) in AAC; up to 70 hours (without ANC) or 38 hours (with ANC) in LDAC; fast charging: 5 minutes for 5 hours (without ANC) or 2.4 hours (with ANC)

- Other: In-ear detection; Low Lag Mode (auto on Nothing Phones, app-enabled otherwise); dimensions: 168.5×95.7×188.5mm; weight: 283g; IPX2 splash-resistant.