 India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit

India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi drew global leaders, startups, and innovators, highlighting India’s growing AI leadership. Experts hailed the summit as a milestone, emphasizing India’s shift from being an AI consumer to a global provider. Strengths like democracy, digital infrastructure, and talent underpin its AI ambitions, with Japan exploring collaboration.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit | Representative Image

New Delhi: The attendance of key stakeholders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began here on Monday, shows India's growing leadership in the sector, an expert said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, which began here on Monday, has generated considerable excitement both in India and abroad.

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati described the summit as a proud moment for India.

"The presence of global leaders, industry captains, startups, young innovators, and researchers demonstrates India’s growing leadership in the AI space," he said

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After Arrival
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After Arrival
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The Mexican Queen?
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The Mexican Queen?
Read Also
5 Indian Gaming Startups To Showcase AI Innovations At India AI Impact Summit 2026
article-image

Vempati remarked that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong voice of the Global South.

He said the era when a handful of countries could dominate technological advancements while others lagged is fading.

"The world is closely watching the outcomes of this summit," Vempati told IANS.

Drawing a parallel with India’s earlier rise as a major global hub for internet services, he said the country is now moving toward becoming a global AI provider.

He pointed out that just as India embraced vaccines swiftly during the Covid-19 pandemic when many countries were hesitant, it is now viewing AI as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Read Also
Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos
article-image

He highlighted India’s strengths, including its status as the world’s largest democracy, a large English-speaking population, widespread mobile and internet penetration, and a strong digital services ecosystem.

He also referred to a Stanford University report noting the rapid growth of AI adoption in India.

Vempati stressed that India must now focus on building its own AI models and applications instead of merely being a consumer of foreign platforms.

"The AI Impact Summit would serve as a major platform for Indian startups, young talent and investors, helping the country accelerate its journey toward becoming a leading force in the global AI landscape," he added.

Read Also
RailTel Hosts AI-Driven Healthcare Panels At India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi
article-image

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit here, Takumi Miyakawa, Deputy Director at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said that Japan’s new government is also taking AI very seriously.

"The Japanese Prime Minister has highlighted the strategic importance of AI and that the government is actively supporting domestic companies in developing AI models," he noted.

Miyakawa expressed hope that India and Japan would deepen their collaboration in the AI domain, with discussions already underway to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit
India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos
Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi:...
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi:...