'PM Modi's Vision & India's Talent Make It Right Time To Lead Global AI Discourse': Top Tech Executive

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: India is well positioned to lead the global conversation on Artificial Intelligence, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, strong governance framework and the country’s vast technology talent pool, Hari Shetty of Wipro Limited said on Monday.

In an interaction with IANS, Shetty said there could not have been a better time to discuss AI and its impact, especially in India.

He described India Ai Impact Summit 2026 Summit as “super exciting” and said AI is emerging as the next major infrastructure for the country.

“India’s strong digital public infrastructure and its proven success in implementing technology at scale provide a solid foundation for AI-led growth,” Shetty told IANS.

“AI has the potential to create a deep impact not just on businesses, but also on society, the economy and the world at large,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether India and Prime Minister Modi are ready to lead the global AI discourse, Shetty expressed full confidence.

“The Prime Minister’s vision, combined with India’s deep technology expertise built over decades of serving global companies and markets, places the country in a strong leadership position,” he explained.

He added that AI is a pivotal technology that can transform India’s development journey.

“With the right governance structure and emerging policy framework from the government, this is the right time and the right moment for India to take the lead in driving the global AI mission,” Shetty said.

Speaking about Wipro’s own strategy in the AI era, Shetty said the company has developed an integrated suite of AI offerings under the brand “Wipro Intelligence”.

“These include AI platforms, solutions and transformative services designed to enhance internal delivery capabilities as well as provide AI-based solutions to clients,” he told IANS.

He said Wipro sees AI as a major opportunity and is embedding it across its services to help customers innovate, improve efficiency and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

