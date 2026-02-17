Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos

Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 Opening Day In Delhi Marred By Chaos | X

notherThe India AI Impact Summit 2026, the ongoing global event hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a complete chaos on opening day. It faced a wave of online criticism on its opening day as attendees reported long queues, overcrowding, and organisational lapses at the venue.

Several visitors complained about overcrowding, issues with access cards, poor internet connectivity, and a list of banned items that included laptops and food.

As policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders gathered in the capital for the much-anticipated summit, conversations on the ground drifted away from algorithms and innovation to far more immediate concerns: queues, crowds, and connectivity.

Founders and delegates documented their experience in real time on social media. One widely shared post captured the arc of the day in stark terms: queues began at 7 AM, entry was permitted at 9 AM, then at noon came a full evacuation of the premises — hours of sanitisation followed, the PM's visit eventually took place, and the day ended with exhibitors, startup founders, and delegates having been left outside for the better part of it, with no water and no communication. "No water. No clarity. Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Food situation was a disaster. My friend was starving and the queue was nearly 1 hour long. For an event of this scale, the food area is ridiculously small. Poor planning. Eat early, carry food, or you will waste a lot of time."

Cash counters were the only payment option at the venue, with reports that UPI was permitted only if attendees 'kicked up a real fuss'- and even then, connectivity was unreliable.

Several attendees went as far as questioning whether the summit reflected the future of AI at all, claiming that beyond branding and posters, there was little visible use of artificial intelligence in the public-facing experience. One post put it plainly: "Beyond posters and branding, it felt like just another well-marketed event."

Some speakers due on Day 2 panels were still awaiting confirmation of their sessions and agendas — an extraordinary lapse for an event of this scale and profile.

The disorganisation did not go unnoticed internationally. One delegate, who had attended conferences across the US, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, was unsparing: "I've never experienced arrangements as poor as in India. The same happens at GFF — when the PM arrives, participants are treated like second-class citizens. I've stopped attending conferences in India; better to fly to the US, Dubai or Singapore."

Journalists and attendees cited issues including the unavailability of promised physical passes and insufficient seating. The summit goes on till February 20 in Delhi.