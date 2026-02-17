 'India Has To Ride AI Wave To Build 'Viksit Bharat' By 2047': IT Secretary S Krishnan
India kicked off the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, with IT Secretary S. Krishnan emphasizing that harnessing AI is crucial to achieve a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. Over 250,000 participants, 100+ CEOs, and global leaders from 20+ countries are attending, with 460 sessions focused on using AI responsibly to benefit children, society, and the nation.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
IT Secretary S. Krishnan | IANS

New Delhi: IT Secretary S. Krishnan told IANS on Monday that India has to ride the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as the country kicked off the much-anticipated ‘AI Impact Summit’ in the national capital.​

​He said that a lot of preparation has gone into (for almost a year) to make the AI Summit a roaring success.​

“Last February, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the AI Action Summit in France, he announced that this year's summit would be held in India. The preparation started right from then, and we have made a lot of efforts, been in touch with a lot of institutions and organisations, given them to hold their various sessions, and organised a very large AI Expo,” Krishnan told IANS on the sidelines of the summit.​

So far, more than 250,000 people have registered to attend the AI Impact Summit. Heads of state from more than 20 countries and ministers from more than 40 countries are participating in this conference. More than 100 international delegations, over 100 CEOs, and nearly 500 academics and social sector experts are also part of the Summit, while a total of 460 parallel sessions are being organised.​

article-image

Krishnan said that to achieve the goal of a "developed India" by 2047, we must ride the AI wave.​

“It is essential that this technology is used for the benefit of the country,” he added.​

During a session at the event, Krishnan said we should not view AI with fear, but with the understanding that it can bring about change in children's futures.​

“We need to think of a governance mechanism that guards our children and the nation from any ill effects that may be there. While being careful, we should ensure that children get as many opportunities as possible to use the benefits of AI to shape their lives and the future of our world,” the IT Secretary mentioned.

