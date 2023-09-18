How To Record A TikTok Dance Video (Explained)

Are you asking yourself this question: How To Record a Dance on TikTok?

In this blog post, I will show you How To Record a Video of you dancing on TikTok.

(Also, did you know that you can Buy Followers on TikTok ?)

(Click here to learn How to Buy Followers on TikTok )

Let's get started!

How To Record a TikTok Dance?

Here’s How To Record a TikTok Dance:

Open the TikTok application

Press the '+' button at the bottom

Record your dance video

Add video effects, filters or stickers

Select 'Post' to share your dance

TikTok is a popular social media platform that attracts a large number of users each month. It allows people to create their own videos and incorporate songs and trendy effects.

Occasionally, individuals with a limited number of followers or views can unexpectedly achieve enormous fame and become international stars. While this is uncommon, anyone on TikTok has the potential to experience viral success.

This guide will provide you with the necessary steps to make a TikTok video and potentially change your life by becoming a TikTok trendsetter.

Recording your TikTok video

Comparing the process of recording a video with TikTok to uploading content from your mobile device.

Whether you are using the TikTok in-app camera to shoot a new video or uploading an existing video from your photo library, we will analyze the advantages of both options.

By shooting a video within the TikTok app, users have the advantage of applying filters and effects beforehand, resulting in time-saving. Additionally, recording certain videos like lip-syncing becomes more convenient within the TikTok app.

When shooting a video with multiple clips, using a phone camera is more practical because the TikTok app has a 60-second time limit, allowing you to easily edit it down for TikTok.

A guide on creating TikTok videos with potential to go viral.

After selecting your camera option, here are some tips for creating a TikTok video that has the potential to go viral.

Short, concise videos are more popular and help keep viewers engaged.

Utilize the sounds and songs that are currently popular and frequently appear on your 'For You' page.

TikTok provides a list of top-trending hashtags on the Discover tab. It is recommended to include these in the bio.

Utilize popular content on the app, like a trending dance, and add your own personal touch to it.

Stories have a higher chance of going viral compared to trending dance clips. If you have an interesting story to share, feel free to tell it in a creative manner.

How to make a TikTok dance video

If you are interested in learning a specific dance, it may be helpful to search for a slow-motion tutorial that provides a step-by-step breakdown of the moves. Within the TikTok app, you can search for "tutorial" followed by the name of the dance you want to learn, and you will find numerous results.

To get the best view and ensure accurate replication of the moves, try turning on your phone's front-facing camera and placing it on a flat surface.

Here is a guide on how to create a TikTok dance video.

Open your TikTok app.

To add, locate and select the "+" button located at the bottom-center of the screen.

Click on the "Add sound" button located at the top-center of the screen.

To find the sound you want, simply search for it in the search bar.

To add the sound to your video, tap it and then press the red checkmark.

Please configure your phone to be ready for recording.

Please activate the timer by pressing the button located on the right side of the screen.

Please select either a 3- or 10-second countdown.

Please press the "Start countdown" button.

Record your dance!

You can enhance your photos by adding filters, effects, stickers, or text.

Press the Next button.

Please provide your caption and any additional information.

Press Post.

Famous TikTok dancers with viral TikTok videos

Charli, a 16-year-old, is a popular TikTok dancer with 148.9 million followers on the platform. Recently, she partnered with Proctor & Gamble to launch a #DistanceDance trend. In addition to creating lip sync videos, Charli is seen as inspirational, charitable, and compassionate by her audience.

Jelina, a 32-year-old dancer and TikToker, shares lip sync, dance, and comedy videos on the platform. Some of her videos feature her family and friends. With 7 million followers on TikTok and a positive sentiment on Instagram, Jelina is connected with influencers like Kelly Kikx.

Arhan Khan is a well-known dance TikTok influencer from New Delhi who conducts dance workshops. The 18-year-old became popular for his Bollywood dance routines and now regularly shares lip sync videos. He is also known as Lucky Dancer and has a significant following of 18.3 million on Instagram and 777 million likes on TikTok.

Today I hope that you learned how to make a tiktok dance fast and how a good trending dance video with your phone's front facing camera like an iPhone or like an Android so you can be ready to share it on social media platforms fast and you will get videos gain from the center of the screen soon after you start recording your dancing at the bottom center to go viral when TikTok dancers work on one clip or tell a crazy tale and add trend worthy effects and add trending hashtags and when it moves properly from the very center of the touch screen with trending sounds and the top center of the smartphone on a flat surface and with other details that make more sense for TikTokers using the timer button on one video.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)