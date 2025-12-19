Google Pixel Upgrade Programme Launched In India: Here's How It Works

Google has launched the Pixel Upgrade Programme in India, a new initiative that allows users to own the latest Pixel smartphone every year through affordable monthly instalments and an assured buyback option. The scheme has been launched in partnership with Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Cashify. It offers no-cost EMIs starting as low as Rs. 3,333 per month for eligible Pixel 10 series devices.

How the Google Pixel upgrade programme works

Users purchase a qualifying Pixel 10 series phone on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan through Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank credit cards. They must enrol in the programme on Cashify's website within 30 days of purchase.

After completing at least nine monthly payments, but before the 15th instalment, users become eligible to upgrade. They trade in their current Pixel via Cashify. If the device powers on and has no unauthorised repairs, Cashify credits an amount equal to the remaining loan balance directly to the user's bank account, closing the original loan without pre-closure charges.

Users then start a fresh 24-month no-cost EMI plan for the newer Pixel model. This structure effectively lets users upgrade annually while paying only a portion of the device's cost each cycle.

Eligible devices for the Google Pixel Upgrade programme, and other benefits

The programme currently covers the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Financing partners include Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, while Cashify handles enrolment, buyback, and trade-ins. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 is available when trading in an old device at the time of initial purchase.

New purchases also come with complimentary subscriptions, such as up to one year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium, depending on the model.

Apple's official iPhone Upgrade Programme, available in countries like the US and UK, follows a similar model: 24-month financing (including AppleCare+ coverage) with the option to upgrade after 12 payments by trading in the device. The trade-in effectively covers the remaining balance, allowing annual upgrades. However, Apple's programme is not officially available in India.