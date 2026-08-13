Google Pixel Tag Launched In India As Apple AirTag Competitor; Priced At ₹3,799

Google has launched the Pixel Tag in India, marking the company's first Bluetooth tracker and a direct rival to Apple's AirTag. The pebble-shaped tracker uses Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband connectivity for precision finding, works through the Find Hub network with directional guidance, and supports fast pairing with Pixel devices. It carries a user-replaceable coin cell battery and an IP67 rating. The Pixel Tag was unveiled at the Made By Google event, alongside the Pixel 11 series, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 5, and an updated Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Pixel Tag price in India

The Google Pixel Tag is priced at Rs. 3,799 for a single unit in India, while a pack of four has been priced at Rs. 12,900. The tracker is offered in a single Fog colourway and comes with a pebble-shaped case featuring an LED indicator and Google branding on the front. Google has confirmed that the Pixel Tag will go on sale in India in November through the Google Store online. The company has not detailed any specific launch offers for the tracker in India at this time.

Pixel Tag features and specs

The Google Pixel Tag is built around Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband connectivity, which enable precision finding with directional guidance through the Find Hub app. The tracker supports fast pairing with Pixel devices and includes a built-in speaker, allowing users to trigger an alarm remotely from the Find Hub app to help locate it. It also has a physical button that lets users ring their paired Pixel phone to find it, with the alarm sounding even when the phone is set to silent mode. Users can additionally ask Gemini to ring the Pixel Tag using a voice command on a compatible Pixel device.

The tracker runs on a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, which Google claims can last more than a year on a single cell. It carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and is rated to withstand submersion up to a depth of 1 m for up to 30 minutes. The Pixel Tag houses an accelerometer and is built with a polycarbonate and metal body. It measures 28x46.1x5.4mm and weighs about 11.8 grams. The tracker is compatible with phones running Android 9 and newer, and Google is offering a one-year warranty on the device in India.