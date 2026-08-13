Google Pixel Watch 5 With Gemini Intelligence Launched In India; Priced Starting At ₹42,900

Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5 in India as part of its Made By Google event lineup. The smartwatch is built around Gemini Intelligence and brings an accelerated Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, double the onboard storage, a larger battery, and new health tracking tools such as blood pressure trends and insulin resistance monitoring, marking a step up from the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside the Pixel Watch 5, Google also introduced the Pixel 11 series of smartphones, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, its first-ever tracker called the Pixel Tag, and an updated Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a new Olive colour option.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 42,900 for the 41 mm Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant, while the 45 mm Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs. 45,900. Google is also offering the watch on no-cost EMI, with the 41 mm model starting at Rs. 3,366.67 a month. Both sizes are also available with 4G LTE connectivity in addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The smartwatch is available for pre-order in India on the Google Store website.

The Pixel Watch 5 comes in four colour options: Polished Silver aluminium case with a Fog Active Band, Champagne Gold aluminium case with a Canyon Active Band, Satin Pyrite aluminium case with an Olive Active Band, and Matte Black aluminium case with an Obsidian Active Band. Each unit ships with a small and a large Active Band in the box, along with a Quick Charge Dock and a quick start guide. As a launch offer, Google is bundling three months of Google Health Premium free with the purchase of the Pixel Watch 5, redeemable through the Google Health app.

Pixel Watch 5 features and specifications

The Pixel Watch 5 is available in two case sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, both with a height of 12.3 mm. The 41 mm case weighs 31.0 grams without the band, while the 45 mm case weighs 36.7 grams without the band. Both sizes use an Actua 360 domed display, an AMOLED LTPO panel with a pixel density of 320 ppi and DCI-P3 colour support, protected by custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, has a minimum brightness of 1 nit in always-on mode, and supports a variable refresh rate between 1 and 60 Hz.

Power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chip paired with a Cortex-M55 co-processor, running Wear OS 7.0, with 64 GB of eMMC flash storage. The 41 mm variant houses a 332 mAh battery rated for up to 30 hours with the always-on display active and up to 48 hours in Battery Saver Mode, while the 45 mm variant carries a 465 mAh battery rated for up to 40 hours with the always-on display and up to 72 hours in Battery Saver Mode. Both sizes support fast charging through the bundled Quick Charge Dock, reaching roughly 50 percent charge in 15 minutes.

On connectivity, the Pixel Watch 5 supports 4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi across the 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax standards, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, and satellite SOS communication. It also includes dual-frequency GPS with support for GPS, Galileo and GLONASS satellite systems. The sensor suite includes a compass, altimeter, barometer, magnetometer, a 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, a multi-path optical heart rate sensor, red and infrared sensors for SpO2 monitoring, electrical sensors compatible with the ECG app, an electrical sensor for skin conductance to support body response tracking, and a far-field skin temperature sensor.

The watch carries a durability rating of 5 ATM along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it requires a phone running Android 12.0 or newer for setup and pairing through the Google Pixel Watch app. Health features include tracking of blood pressure trends and insulin resistance trends, both slated to arrive in September 2026, in addition to AFib detection through the ECG app, sleep staging with a personalised Sleep Score, and a body response feature designed to flag signs of stress. The Pixel Watch 5 comes with a one-year warranty in India.