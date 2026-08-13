Google Pixel 11 Series Up For Pre-Order In India, Sale Will Begin On August 20: All Details

Google has announced the Pixel 11 series in India. The lineup includes Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all powered by the new Google Tensor G6 chip and the latest Gemini Nano model.

Alongside the new phones, Google has also announced the Pixel Watch 5, with offline Gemini capabilities, faster performance and advanced health tracking, as well as new updates and an Olive colourway for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. A new range of PixelSnap accessories completes the portfolio.

Pixel 11 series pre-order details in India

The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are now available for pre-order in India through the Google Store. Devices will go on sale from August 20. The Pixel Watch 5 is also open for pre-order from today, in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Google has paired the launch with introductory offers on its India store, including no-cost EMI savings, an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 on eligible trade-ins through its partner Cashify, and instant cashback for customers using select bank cards on EMI transactions, with the exchange offer valid till August 31.

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Pixel 11 series price in India

The Pixel 11 starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base 256GB storage and 12GB RAM configuration. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999, while the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs. 1,34,999, both for the 256GB and 512GB storage tiers respectively at entry level, with higher 512GB and 1TB options available on both models. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at Rs. 1,86,999. The Pixel Watch 5 starts at Rs. 42,900 for the 41mm case and Rs. 45,900 for the 45mm case.

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Pixel 11 series specifications

All four phones in the series are powered by the Google Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor, run Android 17 out of the box, and are backed by seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. The Pixel 11 is the compact model in the lineup, with a 6.3-inch Actua display and a triple rear camera system led by a 48-megapixel wide sensor, paired with 12GB RAM across its storage options.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL move to sharper Super Actua LTPO displays at 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches respectively, and step up to a 50-megapixel main camera with a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens offering Pro Zoom up to 120x, along with 16GB RAM on their higher storage variants and 8K video recording support.

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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the only foldable in the range, combining a 6.5-inch cover display with an 8-inch inner Super Actua Flex display, and carries the same core camera hardware as the standard Pixel 11 while adding dual-screen camera previews and rear-camera selfie support suited to its folding form factor. Battery capacity scales with screen size across the range, from the Pixel 11's 4985mAh cell to the Pixel 11 Pro XL's larger 5115mAh unit, while the Pro Fold carries a 4806mAh battery split across its dual-screen design.