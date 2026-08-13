Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price In India & Specifications Compared

Google has brought four distinct devices to India under the Pixel 11 banner, each aimed at a different kind of buyer. The Pixel 11 is the accessible entry point with a single main camera focus and a smaller battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL step up with a triple 50-megapixel-led camera system, brighter LTPO displays and faster charging. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold stands apart as the only foldable in the range, pairing a compact cover screen with a large inner display for multitasking. All four share the Tensor G6 chipset but differ meaningfully on price, cameras and battery. Here is a comprehensive comparison of all four phones.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price In India Compared

The Pixel 11 is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 256GB storage and 12GB RAM variant, going up to Rs. 1,04,999 for the 512GB storage option with the same 12GB RAM. It is offered in Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio and Obsidian colours. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 256GB and 12GB RAM configuration and goes up to Rs. 1,34,999 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant. The Pixel 11 Pro XL, which shares the same storage and RAM tiers as the Pro, starts at Rs. 1,34,999. Both the Pro and Pro XL are available in Canyon, Olive, Fog and Obsidian (matte) colourways.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced from Rs. 1,86,999 for its 512GB storage and 16GB RAM configuration, and comes in an Olive colour only for the Indian audience.

All four phones are available for pre-order on the Google Store in India, with sales opening from August 20. Google is running launch offers across the lineup, including no-cost EMI savings that go up to Rs. 14,603 on the Pixel 11, up to Rs. 20,862 on the Pro and Pro XL, and up to Rs. 26,376 on the Pro Fold. An exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 applies across all four devices on eligible trade-ins through Google's partner Cashify, valid till August 31. Instant cashback is also available on qualifying bank card transactions, going up to Rs. 7,000 on the Pixel 11 and up to Rs. 10,000 on the Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold.

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Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Display

The Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display carrying a 1080x2424 pixel resolution at 422 PPI, a 20:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive 60-120Hz refresh rate, topping out at 3000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 11 Pro moves to a sharper 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with a 1280x2856 pixel resolution at 495 PPI, a 1-120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3600 nits.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL carries the same panel technology on a larger 6.8-inch display with a 1344x2992 pixel resolution at 486 PPI. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold uses a dual-screen setup, with a 6.5-inch Super Actua cover display at 1080x2342 pixels and 399 PPI, and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display at 2076x2152 pixels and 372 PPI, both running at 1-120Hz and reaching up to 3600 nits of peak brightness.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Design

The Pixel 11 measures 6 inches in height, 2.8 inches in width and 0.3 inches in depth, weighs 6.9 ounces, and uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back with a spacecraft-grade aluminium frame. The Pixel 11 Pro shares near-identical dimensions at 6 inches by 2.8 inches by 0.3 inches but weighs slightly more at 7.2 ounces, with a silky matte glass back and an anti-scratch coating on the front.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL scales up to 6.4 inches in height, 3 inches in width and 0.3 inches in depth, weighing 8 ounces, with the same glass and metal frame construction as the Pro. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold measures 6.1 inches in height, 3 inches in width and 0.4 inches in depth when folded, and 6.1 inches by 5.9 inches by 0.2 inches when unfolded, weighing 8.4 ounces, and uses ultra-durable glass ceramic on the cover along with a multi-alloy steel and aluminium alloy hinge cover. All four devices carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Camera

The Pixel 11 carries a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel wide sensor with Macro Focus, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor offering 5x optical zoom and Super Zoom up to 30x. Its front camera is a 10.5-megapixel unit. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL share an identical and more capable setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor with autofocus and Macro Focus, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and Pro Zoom up to 120x, backed by a larger 42-megapixel front camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries the same core rear camera hardware as the standard Pixel 11, with a 48-megapixel wide sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor offering Super Zoom up to 30x, but adds a 10-megapixel camera on both its cover and inner displays, along with dual-screen preview and rear-camera selfie modes suited to its folding design.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Battery

The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh typical capacity battery, rated for over 30 hours of use, with 30W wired charging and Qi2.2 wireless charging up to 25W. The Pixel 11 Pro carries a smaller 4,850mAh battery with the same 30W wired charging speed, reaching 55 percent in about 30 minutes. The Pixel 11 Pro XL steps up to a 5,115mAh battery, the largest in the lineup, supporting faster 45W wired charging that reaches 75 percent in about 30 minutes.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries a 4,806mAh battery split across its dual-screen design, rated for over 24 hours of use, with 30W wired charging reaching 50 percent in about 30 minutes. All four support Qi2.2-certified wireless charging up to 25W.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Processor

All four devices run on the same Google Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor, meaning there is no difference in raw processing hardware across the lineup. The distinction instead comes down to RAM and storage. The Pixel 11 is offered only with 12GB RAM across its 256GB and 512GB storage options. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL start at 12GB RAM on the base 256GB variant and move up to 16GB RAM on the 512GB storage option. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is offered with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage only.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: UI

All four phones ship with Android 17 out of the box and are backed by Google's commitment of seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, so there is no software differentiation on paper across the lineup. Each device includes the same core AI feature set built around Gemini Intelligence, Gemini Nano and Gemini Live, along with Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Circle to Search and Live Translate. The Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold additionally get HiLight, a feature designed to surface relevant information without requiring the user to look at the screen. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries a few software additions specific to its form factor, including dual-screen camera previews and tabletop mode shooting, that are not present on the non-folding models.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Verdict

On paper, the Pixel 11 makes sense for buyers who want the Tensor G6 chip and core Pixel camera experience without paying for the Pro-tier optics, and its Rs. 89,999 starting price is the most accessible in the range. The Pixel 11 Pro is the more balanced upgrade for those who want the sharper 50-megapixel camera system and higher-resolution display without stepping up to the largest screen size. The Pixel 11 Pro XL suits buyers prioritising battery capacity and charging speed alongside a bigger display, at a similar price to the Pro. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, priced from Rs. 1,86,999, is aimed squarely at buyers who want a foldable form factor and are willing to trade the Pro-tier camera hardware for the added inner display and multitasking flexibility. The final choice, on specifications alone, comes down to whether camera performance, display size, battery life or form factor matters most to the buyer.