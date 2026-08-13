Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL & Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications |

As anticipated, Google has launched the Pixel 11 series in India, comprising the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at its 'Made By Google' event. All four devices run on the company's in-house Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor, and ship with Android 17 out of the box. The base Pixel 11 gets a triple rear camera system led by a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the Pro and Pro XL step up to a 50-megapixel primary camera with Pro Zoom up to 120x. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold adds a folding 8-inch inner display alongside a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India

The Pixel 11 is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, while the 512GB storage option with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. It is available in Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 256GB storage and 12GB RAM configuration, going up to Rs. 1,34,999 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant, with a 1TB storage and 16GB RAM option also available.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs. 1,34,999. Both the Pro and Pro XL come in Canyon, Olive, Fog and Obsidian (matte) colour options.

Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced from Rs. 1,86,999 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant. It is available in Olive and Obsidian colour options.

All four devices are listed as available for purchase on the Google Store in India. Google is offering launch benefits across the lineup on its India store. The Pixel 11 comes with total value of up to Rs. 30,603 through no-cost EMI savings of up to Rs. 14,603, an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and instant cashback of up to Rs. 7,000, with the cashback offer requiring a minimum transaction of Rs. 58,499. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL carry benefits worth up to Rs. 39,862, comprising no-cost EMI savings of up to Rs. 20,862, an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and instant cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 77,999.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold offers value of up to Rs. 45,376 through no-cost EMI savings of up to Rs. 26,376, an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and instant cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 87,749. The exchange bonus offer on all models is valid till August 31, 2026, subject to eligible trade-in through Google's partner Cashify.

Google Pixel 11 specifications

The Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2424 pixels at 422 PPI. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of 60-120Hz, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and reaches up to 2000 nits of HDR brightness and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 6 inches in height, 2.8 inches in width and 0.3 inches in depth, and weighs 6.9 ounces. It is powered by the Google Tensor G6 chipset alongside the Titan M3 security coprocessor, and is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options, both paired with 12GB RAM. The battery is rated at 4985mAh typical capacity with a minimum of 4840mAh, rated for over 30 hours of use, and supports 30W wired charging over USB-C with PPS as well as Qi2.2-certified wireless charging up to 25W.

On the rear, the Pixel 11 carries a triple camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.70 aperture, an 85-degree field of view and a 1/1.56-inch sensor with Macro Focus support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation, an f/3.1 aperture, a 23-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom and a 1/3.2-inch sensor. The setup supports Super Zoom up to 30x. The front camera is a 10.5-megapixel unit with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture and a 95-degree field of view. The rear cameras can record 4K video at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second, while the front camera records 4K video at 30 or 60 frames per second.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v6, NFC and dual-band GNSS support for GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, along with dual eSIM functionality supporting two active profiles. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offers both fingerprint and face unlock. It ships with Android 17 and is covered under Google's commitment of seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates.

Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL specifications

The Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1280x2856 pixels at 495 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1344x2992 pixels at 486 PPI. Both panels support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with an anti-scratch coating, and reach up to 2400 nits of HDR brightness and up to 3600 nits of peak brightness. The Pro measures 6 inches in height, 2.8 inches in width and 0.3 inches in depth, and weighs 7.2 ounces, while the Pro XL measures 6.4 inches in height, 3 inches in width and 0.3 inches in depth, and weighs 8 ounces. Both models run on the Tensor G6 chipset with the Titan M3 security coprocessor and are offered in 256GB storage with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage with 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage with 16GB RAM configurations.

The Pixel 11 Pro carries a 4850mAh typical capacity battery with a minimum of 4707mAh, supporting 30W wired charging that reaches 55 percent charge in about 30 minutes, along with Qi2.2 wireless charging up to 25W. The Pixel 11 Pro XL carries a larger 5115mAh typical capacity battery with a minimum of 5000mAh, supporting faster 45W wired charging that reaches 75 percent in about 30 minutes, along with the same 25W wireless charging support. Both models are rated for over 30 hours of battery life.

Both the Pro and Pro XL share an identical camera system comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.68 aperture, an 82-degree field of view and a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus, an f/1.7 aperture, a 123-degree field of view, a 1/2.51-inch sensor and Macro Focus support, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation, an f/2.8 aperture, a 23-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom and a 1/1.95-inch sensor. The system supports Pro Zoom up to 120x. The front camera on both models is a 42-megapixel unit with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture and a 103-degree field of view. The rear cameras can shoot 8K video at 24 or 30 frames per second using Video Boost, along with 4K video at 24, 30 or 60 frames per second.

Both models support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, an Ultra-Wideband chip, dual-band GNSS and Thread networking, along with dual eSIM support for two active profiles. Both carry an IP68 rating and ship with Android 17, backed by seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold specifications

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a 6.5-inch Super Actua cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2342 pixels at 399 PPI, protected by ultra-durable glass ceramic cover glass. The inner foldable display measures 8 inches with a resolution of 2076x2152 pixels at 372 PPI and uses Ultra Thin Glass. Both displays support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz and reach up to 2000 nits of HDR brightness and up to 3600 nits of peak brightness. When folded, the device measures 6.1 inches in height, 3 inches in width and 0.4 inches in depth, and when unfolded it measures 6.1 inches in height, 5.9 inches in width and 0.2 inches in depth. It weighs 8.4 ounces. The device runs on the Tensor G6 chipset with the Titan M3 security coprocessor and is offered in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options, all paired with 16GB RAM.

The battery is rated at 4806mAh typical capacity with a minimum of 4658mAh, offering over 24 hours of use, and supports 30W wired charging that reaches 50 percent in about 30 minutes, along with Qi2.2 wireless charging up to 25W.

The rear camera system consists of a 48-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.70 aperture, an 85-degree field of view, a 1/1.56-inch sensor and Macro Focus support, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, a 127-degree field of view and a 1/3.4-inch sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation, an f/3.1 aperture, a 23-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom and a 1/3.2-inch sensor. Super Zoom up to 30x is supported. The cover display camera is a 10-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture and an 87-degree field of view, and the inner display carries an identical 10-megapixel camera with the same aperture and field of view.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, an Ultra-Wideband chip, dual-band GNSS and Thread networking. The device supports a single nano SIM along with eSIM. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and ships with Android 17, covered under seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates.