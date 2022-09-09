Google Pixel 7 series Tensor G2 chip is launching on October 6, Pixel Watch to tag along

Google held the I/O 2022 developer conference in May. At that time, the company gave the first look at the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet were also teased at the same event. The company has now confirmed that the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be announced at 10 am ET on October 6.

Google Pixel 7 series: What to expect

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are confirmed to feature the second-generation Tensor G2, which is Google’s in-house SoC. Both phones will have an OLED panel with a punch-hole design. The Pixel 7 will have a flat 6.3-inch 90Hz Full HD+ display, while the Pro variant will be equipped with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch 120Hz QHD+ screen with curved edges.

The Pixel 7 will have a 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual-camera setup, while the Pro model will have a triple camera unit featuring the same main and ultra-wide cameras along with a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Pixel 7 duo will have an 11.1-megapixel front camera with 4K selfie video recording support. Both phones will offer an Android 13 out-of-the-box experience.

Google Pixel Watch: What to expect

The Pixel Watch rumours have revealed that it has a round-shaped OLED dial and carries support for LTE connectivity. Some of its other rumoured features include the Exynos 9110, 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. It goes without saying that it will run on WearOS.

Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch: Will these launch in India?

While Google has been launching its Pixel-a branded affordable models, such as the Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a, in India, it has been launching its flagship models in the country for a couple of years. None of the leaks have revealed anything about the Pixel 7 series or Pixel Watch's India launch. With almost a month until the launch, it's best to wait for more recent news to find out if Google will sell these devices in India.