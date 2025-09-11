Google Mocks iPhone 17 Launch With New 'Generation Gap' Video, Mocks Lack Of Siri Apple Intelligence

Google Pixel 10 Pro with an iPhone | YouTube/ Google

Just hours after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Google has released a new video mocking Apple again. The new video highlights Apple's lack of AI on the iPhone 17 range and Google Pixel 10 Pro's massive AI feature capability. Apple announced Apple Intelligencein Siri almost a year ago, but has since kept it in beta, with no rollout on iOS 26 either. Google announced its Pixel 10 series a few weeks ago, with massive AI improvements like Magic Cue, live translations, NotebookLLM integration, Gemini Live, and live transcriptions as well.

In the video released on the Made By Google YouTube channel, the iPhone is said to be 'having trouble in getting his chickens to sing', pointing at Pixel's video of chickens singing. The Pixel 10 Pro responds that the 'singing chickens' video was made by its AI tool Google Gemini. To which, iPhone interjected, "Did you also use Gemini to make that video of turtles running an investment bank?" The Pixel 10 Pro cheekily responds, "Yes."

The iPhone is then seen rushing to meet his executives asking them to meet in the conference room. The executive are shown as turtles indicating at the 'slow speed' at which Apple is advancing, when it comes to AI.

Google ends the video with an announcement that the Google AI Pro subscription for Gemini is bundled for free with the Pixel 10 Pro for one year. It also asks users to 'ask more of your phone', hinting at iPhone's lack of AI features in the new iPhone 17 series.

This is not the first time a smartphone company has taken a jibe at Apple. Even Samsung trolled the Cupertino giant with a tongue-in-cheek X post that read, "Let me know when it folds." hinting at its advancement in the foldabale smartphone category, an area that Apple has not ventured into yet.

Apple is reported to be working on a foldable iPhone, with rumours that a launch may be set for next year's fall event.