You Can Now Browse Instagram On Your TV: Here's How

Instagram for TV, a dedicated app that brings the platform's short-form reels to television screens for the first time, has been unveiled. The app has initially been launched on Amazon's Fire TV platform, with the company describing the offering as a test. This move is significant as Instagram was earlier accessible only through smartphones and laptops, and television could help Meta compete better with platforms like YouTube.

Amazon says that Fire TV customers can access the Instagram app on their TV. Currently, the app focuses exclusively on Reels, with content organised into channels based on users' interests such as music, sports, travel, and trending moments. Meta plans to expand support to other device makers as well, however clarity on exact timeline is not offered.

Despite being displayed on TV, Instagram Reels will remain vertical, not reformatted for widescreen displays, maintaining Instagram's familiar mobile aesthetic on larger screens.

How to get started with Instagram on Fire TV

> Check Device Compatibility: The Instagram for TV app is currently available only in the US on select Amazon Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (both 1st and 2nd generation), Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

To download the app, go to the Amazon App Store on your Fire TV device.

1. Search for 'Instagram for TV' and click on Download.

2. Wait for the installation to complete and then sign into your account.

3. Open the Instagram for TV app once installation finishes

4. You'll be prompted to sign in with your existing Instagram credentials

5. Enter your username and password

6. The app supports up to five separate Instagram accounts, so multiple household members can each have their own personalised experience

7. You can create a new account specifically for TV viewing if desired