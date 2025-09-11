Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Google Pixel 9 Price Slashed To Just ₹34,999?

Google Pixel 9 | Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is all set to commence on September 23, and it will list a slew of offers and discounts on smartphones and other electronics. The e-commerce giant is unveiling deals bit by bit and the latest one is for the Google Pixel 9, which is teased to be listed with an unprecedented discount.

Launched in August last year, with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the Pixel 9 will be available for just Rs. 34,999 during the sale, marking a significant price drop. This deal, teased by Flipkart, is likley to include bank offers, exchange discounts, and other incentives, making it a golden opportunity for smartphone buyers.

Currently priced at Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart and Google Store India, the Pixel 9's steep discount during the sale is one to watch out for. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale kicks off a day earlier, on September 22, for Flipkart Plus and Black members, with general access starting September 23.

Shoppers can maximize savings through additional discounts on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card payments, Flipkart Axis Bank card offers, UPI-based deals, no-cost EMI options, and Super Coins rewards.

Apart from the Pixel 9, other flagship devices, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro, will also see price cuts during the sale.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

As for the specifications, the Google Pixel 9, powered by the Tensor G4 SoC, boasts a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2424 pixels, a 50-megapixel and a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 10.5-megapixel front camera. It also features a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging, an IP68 dust and water-resistant build, and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. Running on Android 14, the Pixel 9 is available in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen shades.