Google Rolls Out Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive Design to Older Pixel Devices:Here's Who Gets It

Google has launched its September Pixel Drop, bringing the vibrant Material 3 Expressive design from Android 16 to a range of older Pixel devices. Initially introduced with the Pixel 10 series, this dynamic user interface overhaul is now available for older Pixel models, enhancing personalisation and interactivity. Alongside the design update, new features like AI-powered text editing and audio sharing are rolling out to Android devices. The updates have begun rolling out, and will continue over the coming weeks, depending on device and carrier.

New Android 16 update supported devices list

The Material 3 Expressive design is now available for Pixel 6 and newer devices, including:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel Tablet

This rollout ensures that users with devices dating back to 2021 can experience the refreshed interface, which was first showcased on the Pixel 10 series last month.

New Features of Material 3 Expressive Design

Material 3 Expressive introduces a bold, engaging user experience, moving away from Android’s previous minimalistic approach. Key features include:

Live Effects on Lock Screen: Users can add animated effects, such as shapes and weather animations, to their lock screen wallpaper, making it more dynamic and personalized.

Redesigned Quick Settings: The Quick Settings panel now features a sleek, customizable layout that pulls colors from the device’s wallpaper, offering a visually cohesive experience.

Custom Call Screens: The Phone by Google app allows users to create personalized calling cards for contacts, adding a unique touch to the calling experience.

Enhanced Animations: New physics-based animations provide smoother, more natural transitions, such as when dismissing notifications or navigating the Recents menu, accompanied by haptic feedback for a more immersive feel.

Dynamic Color Theming: Updated color schemes adapt to the user’s wallpaper, creating a unified aesthetic across the system and Google apps.

These features aim to make Android interactions more fluid, emotionally engaging, and tailored to individual preferences.

Additional Android Enhancements: Beyond the Material 3 Expressive design, the Pixel Drop includes other notable updates. The update now enables Gboard to now offer on-device AI text editing, allowing users to adjust tone (e.g., formal or casual) and check grammar across all Android apps. Devices with LE Audio support, including Pixel 8 and later, can connect two Bluetooth headphones simultaneously for shared listening experiences via QR codes.

Users can check for updates via their device settings or join the Android 16 QPR1 Beta Program for early access, though beta users are advised to back up data due to potential instability.