Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's What's New

Google has finally introduced its latest upgrade to the Nano Banana tool launched a few months ago. Calling it Nano Banana Pro, the new tool, brings a host of new abilities. The biggest one is support for multiple aspect ratios, 4K output quality, and the ability to control colour, focus, and lightning of an image. It is able to create detailed infographics, and build logo out of drawings on paper as well. All the images come with SynthID watermarks.

Who can use Nano Banana Pro?

Nano Banana Pro is available to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers within the Gemini app, giving them access to higher image generation quotas and more advanced creative capabilities. Free-tier users will receive limited free quotas, after which they will revert to the original Nano Banana model.

Advertisers and marketing professionals can use Nano Banana Pro through Google Ads for enhanced image creation and editing, while Workspace customers can access it within Google Slides and Vids to create more visually polished content.

Developers and enterprise teams can leverage it via the Gemini API, Google AI Studio and Vertex AI to build scalable, image-rich applications and experiences. Additionally, creatives, filmmakers and marketers subscribed to Google AI Ultra can use Nano Banana Pro in Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool, for greater precision, control and quality in visual storytelling.

What are the new features of Nano Banana Pro?

Better reasoning and real-world Knowledge

Nano Banana Pro leverages Gemini 3's advanced reasoning for more accurate, context-rich visuals. It can generate educational infographics, diagrams, and explainers based on user-provided content or real-world facts. For this, it integrates with Google Search for real-time data.

Accurate text rendering in images

Google fixes the text problem that was plaguing the base version. Nano Banana Pro claims to generate accurate, legible text directly in images, supporting short taglines to long paragraphs in multiple languages. Handles varied fonts, styles, textures, calligraphy, and localisation/translation, something that is not possible in the base model.

Enables multi-element output

Blends up to 14 reference images into one cohesive output while maintaining consistency for up to 5 people (or characters). This feature is best for complex compositions like turning sketches into photorealistic products, blueprints into 3D renders, branded mockups, surreal scenes, or group character assemblies.

Advanced editing tools

Nano Banana Pro enables users to change camera angles and shift focus. It also lets users switch depth of field, bokeh effects, color grading and make lighting changes. Not possible earlier, Nano Banana Pro allows users to change aspect ratios and get higher output resolutions up to 4K.